Nebraska Volleyball match against Michigan: Schedule, live streaming details, team rosters and more

Nebraska Volleyball is all set to face Michigan in their next match, scheduled on September 24, Wednesday. The event will be played at the Bob Devaney Sports Center’s John Cook arena, named after the program’s former head coach.

So far, Nebraska remains unbeaten in the regular season with 10 wins from 10 games, while Michigan have also impressed, recording 10 wins and just 1 loss. Nebraska is coached by Dani Busboom Kelly, while Erin Virtue is the head coach of the Michigan volleyball team.

How and where to watch and live streaming details for Nebraska’s game against Michigan?

One can tune in to the BIG Network for live telecast of the match, set to begin at 6:00 pm CDT or Central Daylight Time on September 24.

Nebraska Volleyball match against Michigan

Nebraska women’s volleyball team

Keri Leimbach, Bergen Reilly, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Manaia Ogbechie, Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Harper Murray

Michigan women’s volleyball team

Serena Nyambio, Allison Jacobs, Cymarah Gordon, Ece Senyapici, Lydia Johnson, Ellie White, Morgan Burke, Leni Stanton-Parker, Ella Demetrician, Carly Greskovics, Amalia Simmons, Jenna Hanes, Hannah Brady, Jacyn Bamis, Camille Edwards, Maddi Cuchran, Sydney Schnichels, Trixie McMillin

How to buy tickets for Nebraska Volleyball tickets against Michigan?

One can buy the tickets for the Nebraska Volleyball match against Michigan through seatgeek.com. Prices of the tickets range from $51 to $712 including fees.

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly on how non-conference schedule has helped them in preparing for upcoming Big Ten conference season

Dani Busboom Kelly at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on how important it is for her team to be 10-0 at this point of the season, with the tough schedule they have had this year. She acknowledged that she felt the team is well-prepared for the challenges ahead as they have gone through back-to-back games, early games and late games.

In an interview with media, Kelly reflected on this, stating (3:31 onwards):

“Yeah, just, you know, being able to leave tonight and be 10-0 with a really tough schedule. We don't want to take that for granted. It's really hard to win. We've been saying that all year. I don't care who you are, it's hard to win. There are so many great teams now and great players all over the country. So, I feel like we're really well prepared.”

The 40-year-old head coach, who took over the program after the retirement of John Cook, believed that the experience that they have gained will help them going into the conference.

