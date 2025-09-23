"He cries, so it's cute"- Harper Murray reacts to coach John Cook's emotional speech while unveiling his statue at the Bob Devaney Sports Center

Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray expressed her feelings about John Cook's emotional speech while unveiling his statue at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Cook led the Nebraska Huskers for 25 seasons in his 32-year tenure as head coach.Cook retired on January 29, 2025, after helping the Huskers women's volleyball program win four national championship titles, reach eight NCAA finals appearances, win five Big Ten titles, and more. His contribution to the team was recently celebrated as the program honored his legacy with a statue, and on Thursday, he turned tearful while giving a speech about receiving this prestigious honor.A few days after his speech, Murray, who is currently competing in the 2025 NCAA volleyball season, sat for an interview with Huurdat Sports, where she expressed her feelings about Cook's statue and the emotional speech he delivered during the ceremony.&quot;We went to his ceremony on Wednesday, so, it was really cool just to see that because we all know how much of a legacy he left here. So, being able to honor him and having a statue out there is really cool and I'm sure its cool for him but he's not gonna admit that and I know it means a lot to him and it means a lot to us too because he's the one that recruited us here and he's the one that started this program and really brought it up the past 25 years, so, I think it's just really exciting and we're grateful that he was here and he left that legacy. And he cries so it's cute,&quot; said Harper Murray. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Nebraska Cornhuskers were last seen in action on September 20, when they defeated Arizona 3-0.Harper Murray shared an emotional post on John Cook's retirementAfter John Cook announced his retirement in January, Harper Murray penned a heartfelt message. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures with Cook from his retirement ceremony and penned a lengthy note, expressing the latter's position in her life.Opening up about her journey with him, she said that he helped her achieve her dream of becoming a collegiate volleyball player.&quot;When I committed to Nebraska, Coach made a promise to my mom and I that he would put everything he had into me and that he would make sure I had all the necessary tools to become the best version of myself..Coach helped make my dreams of being a collegiate volleyball player and an All-American come true,&quot; wrote Harper Murray. She further revealed in the caption that there were multiple times when she wanted to yell at him, and even though on some days she couldn't take harsh criticism from him, she knew that he just wanted her to succeed.Harper Murray will next be seen in the Nebraska Cornhuskers' match against Michigan, slated for September 24 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.