"I might not get any better as a volleyball player" - Harper Murray gets real about growing beyond freshman grit at Nebraska Volleyball

Harper Murray may be just a junior player on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but she felt that she's 'getting old.' In an interview, the 20-year-old outside hitter spoke about her experience as a junior player for the women's volleyball team of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.In an interview with Hail Varsity, Murray opened up about her career and growing in aspects other than just her volleyball skills. She also compared her current experience with the upcoming freshmen cadets.When asked about her overall experience as a junior player, Murray replied:&quot;Yeah, I feel so old. I feel so old, we're like we end practice and some of the freshmen will stay and get extra reps, and I'm like, that's such a freshman thing, because I feel like I'm kind of at the age where I might not get any better as a volleyball player. &quot;It's more about how I can strengthen my mental game in a leader in being more consistent and being smarter. I feel like volleyball skill kind of goes away over time and that's kind of how it goes, but I feel like I'm at the point where I'm just trying to grow in other aspects.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarper Murray's Nebraska Cornhuskers have won three games in a row, beginning with their victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Huskers will now face the Kentucky Wildcats in their next game tomorrow.When Harper Murray opened up about her NIL deal with AdidasHarper Murray talks about her NIL deal with Adidas (Image Source: Getty)Harper Murray had previously signed up for an NIL deal with Adidas. The 20-year-old outside hitter made her feelings known about it and explained why this deal aligned with her vision.In her conversation with the media ahead of the season opener against the Pittsburgh Panthers, Murray talked about the NIL deal, as she said, via Hail Varsity:&quot;It's been so cool. I'm really grateful that was something that I was able to work out and get the opportunity to do because I always have worn Adidas even in club and at Nebraska.The outside hitter further added:&quot;It's been really fun to do all the events I have had this week, been a little stressful but I'm just really grateful for the opportunity because I want to help grow the sport and Adidas is going to help me do that. I love all the people that have worked there and been working with me so it's just a really cool opportunity and I'm honored that they ended up wanting to choose me to do that.&quot;Harper Murray made her debut for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2023 season as a freshman. She was a part of the team that made it to the finals of the NCAA Championships in 2023, as well as the semifinals of the NCAA Championships last year.