  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • "I might not get any better as a volleyball player" - Harper Murray gets real about growing beyond freshman grit at Nebraska Volleyball

"I might not get any better as a volleyball player" - Harper Murray gets real about growing beyond freshman grit at Nebraska Volleyball

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 30, 2025 14:34 GMT
2023 Division I Women
Harper Murray opens up on her experience as a junior player for Nebraska Cornhuskers [Image Source : Getty]

Harper Murray may be just a junior player on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but she felt that she's 'getting old.' In an interview, the 20-year-old outside hitter spoke about her experience as a junior player for the women's volleyball team of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Ad

In an interview with Hail Varsity, Murray opened up about her career and growing in aspects other than just her volleyball skills. She also compared her current experience with the upcoming freshmen cadets.

When asked about her overall experience as a junior player, Murray replied:

"Yeah, I feel so old. I feel so old, we're like we end practice and some of the freshmen will stay and get extra reps, and I'm like, that's such a freshman thing, because I feel like I'm kind of at the age where I might not get any better as a volleyball player.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's more about how I can strengthen my mental game in a leader in being more consistent and being smarter. I feel like volleyball skill kind of goes away over time and that's kind of how it goes, but I feel like I'm at the point where I'm just trying to grow in other aspects."
Ad
Ad

Harper Murray's Nebraska Cornhuskers have won three games in a row, beginning with their victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Huskers will now face the Kentucky Wildcats in their next game tomorrow.

When Harper Murray opened up about her NIL deal with Adidas

Harper Murray talks about her NIL deal with Adidas (Image Source: Getty)
Harper Murray talks about her NIL deal with Adidas (Image Source: Getty)

Harper Murray had previously signed up for an NIL deal with Adidas. The 20-year-old outside hitter made her feelings known about it and explained why this deal aligned with her vision.

Ad

In her conversation with the media ahead of the season opener against the Pittsburgh Panthers, Murray talked about the NIL deal, as she said, via Hail Varsity:

"It's been so cool. I'm really grateful that was something that I was able to work out and get the opportunity to do because I always have worn Adidas even in club and at Nebraska.
Ad

The outside hitter further added:

"It's been really fun to do all the events I have had this week, been a little stressful but I'm just really grateful for the opportunity because I want to help grow the sport and Adidas is going to help me do that. I love all the people that have worked there and been working with me so it's just a really cool opportunity and I'm honored that they ended up wanting to choose me to do that."

Harper Murray made her debut for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2023 season as a freshman. She was a part of the team that made it to the finals of the NCAA Championships in 2023, as well as the semifinals of the NCAA Championships last year.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications