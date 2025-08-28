Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray reveals which opposition crowd she most wants to silence in 2025 season

Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray named the away crowd she most wants to silence this season. A key player for the Huskers, Murray has already earned All-Big Ten First Team honors in both 2023 and 2024, with two more seasons still ahead of her.The 20-year-old additionally was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year alongside being named on the Freshman Team in 2023 and she was selected to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team in 2024.Following the team’s consecutive wins on opening weekend, Harper Murray was asked in an interview which away crowd she would most like to silence in the 2025 season, released on X handle of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball.“Penn State”, she said (0.05 onwards).Notably, Nebraska Volleyball lost to Penn State in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship 2024 semi-final as the latter bounced back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 and reach the finals.In the 2025 regular season, Nebraska will face Penn State twice, first in an away match on October 3 and then on home soil at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on November 28, where the Huskers will be hoping to avenge their defeat.Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray reflects on being a face of college volleyballHarper Murray against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)Harper Murray opened up about being a high-profile college volleyball player. While she acknowledged the pressure that comes with being seen as a face of the sport, she explained that she always tries to show her true self, which she considers non-negotiable.During an interview with Ana Bellinghausen before Nebraska Volleyball kicked off regular season, Murray reflected on the challenges, adding (7:30 onwards):“I feel l like I have and I sometimes it can be hard like you forget um the pressure that it comes with, but I think I try and have fun with it and I try and be myself on social media. Sometimes it might not be what people like but I think that's kind of the point like, I don't want to apologize for who I am.”“So, I think social media is a great way to do that. I'm not going to guard myself and I'll always I'll always try and be myself and social media has definitely given me the platform to do that.”During the interview, Harper Murray also shared the negativity she faced during the last season. She opened up on how she went through the ‘worst’ of it, that it doesn’t bother her anymore while acknowledging that it’s not the healthiest way to cope.But, she admitted that the experience made her stronger and she feels she can move forward positively and support others who might experience similar challenges.