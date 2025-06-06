Nebraska volleyball's Maisie Boesiger gets emotional to a video capturing her surprise beach proposal

Nebraska volleyball player Maisie Boesiger recently reacted to a video that captured her surprise beach proposal. The athlete got engaged to her boyfriend, Nolan Schwarting, in May 2025.

Boesiger was last seen on the volleyball court on May 3 while playing the spring exhibition match against South Dakota. This game witnessed her team, Nebraska volleyball, dominate the opponents and claim the victory with a score of 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, and 25-19. Boesiger was one of the significant players in this match, as she attained eight digs.

Shortly after the match, the volleyball player went on a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend, Schwarting, who surprised her with a dreamy beach proposal on the trip. She announced her engagement on May 27, 2025, and a week later, she came across a video on TikTok that carried glimpses of her surprise proposal, which carried the caption:

"Help us find this couple!! I saw their post shortly after this lol!"

Reacting to this video, Boesiger shared the video on her Instagram story and penned an emotional reaction that read:

"This is so adorable omg🥹🥹🥹"

Boesiger’s Instagram post (@maisieboesiger)

The Nebraska libero shared several pictures of the proposal on her Instagram handle. She was seen wearing a white top and a frilled skirt, and her boyfriend wore a white shirt paired with grey boxers. From him sitting on one knee to her flaunting the engagement to them striking adorable poses, she shared everything on social media.

When Maisie Boesiger made her feelings known about the significance of Nebraska volleyball's jersey

Maisie Boesiger once sat for a conversation with 1890 Nebraska in 2024 and opened up about what being a part of Nebraska volleyball means to her. She spoke about how the team's jersey is very important to her, and she wanted to wear it since she was a little girl.

Making her feelings known about the experience of being on the Nebraska team, she said (0:39 onwards):

"It's been so special, yeah. I think that wearing a Nebraska uniform is something that every little girl dreams of, who plays volleyball growing up here, and it's just been honestly better than I could have ever imagined. Getting to wear the jersey and walk in the gym every day and be able to call Nebraska home, it's something that is really special and I definitely don't take it lightly."

Maisie Boesiger has been associated with Nebraska volleyball since 2022. Her most recent NCAA Championship with the team was in 2024, but they couldn't advance further than the semi-finals against Penn State. Currently, she is preparing to compete in the 2025 NCAA volleyball championships, which are scheduled to start on August 9 and conclude on November 29.

