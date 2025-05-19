Maisie Boesiger reacts to special mention by Nebraska volleyball after graduation

Maisie Boesiger recently had a sweet reaction to receiving a special mention by the Nebraska volleyball team after her graduation. She joined the team as a libero in 2022.

Ad

Boesiger was last seen in action for the team on May 3 at the spring match against South Dakota State. Nebraska won with a score of 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, and 25-19. Boesiger played a significant role, having posted eight digs. A few days after the match, Boesiger graduated from the University of Nebraska in advertising and public relations.

Following this, she received a special mention from the Nebraska volleyball team on Instagram, congratulating her for graduating. Sharing a picture of her in her grad uniform, Nebraska added a caption that read:

Ad

Trending

"Wishing our 2025 grad @maisieboesiger a big conGRADulations! 🎓♥️ #GoBigGrad."

Boesiger reacted to this sweet gesture by resharing the post on her Instagram story, and expressed her feelings in one word that read:

"Awwww❤️❤️"

Boesiger’s Instagram story (@maisieboesiger/IG)

Maisie Boesiger recently also received praise from her sister, Malorie, for her graduation. Malorie uploaded a picture of herself with the volleyball player on her Instagram story, exuding pride in her sister's achievement. She wrote:

Ad

"Proud of my grad @maisieboesiger❤️❤️❤️"

Boesiger also shared glimpses of her graduation on her Instagram story, where she donned a white-colored off-shoulder outfit, paired with a thin silver necklace.

When Maisie Boesiger opened up about the importance of Nebraska volleyball's jersey

Maisie Boesiger once made her feelings known about how important it was for her to be a part of the Nebraska volleyball team. She sat for an interview with 1890 Nebraska last year, where she opened up about her dream to wear the Huskers' jersey, saying (0:39 onwards):

Ad

"It's been so special, yeah. I think that wearing a Nebraska uniform is something that every little girl dreams of, who plays volleyball growing up here, and it's just been honestly better than I could have ever imagined. Getting to wear the jersey and walk in the gym every day and be able to call Nebraska home, it's something that is really special and I definitely don't take it lightly."

Ad

Maisie Boesiger had an eventful four years on the Nebraska volleyball team, delivering prominent performances in several matches. She enrolled with the university in the spring semester of 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More