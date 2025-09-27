Harper Murray, Rebekah Allick, Andi Jackson and other Nebraska Volleyball players make fan's dream come true with special gesture

Nebraska Huskers' volleyball players, including Harper Murray, Rebekah Allick, Andi Jackson, and others recently made a fan's dream come true after showcasing a heartwarming gesture. Ahead of their game against Maryland, they invited their fan, Rylee to spend a day with the team. The 'Make-A-Wish America' NGO, for children with critical illnesses, made the sweet moment happen. Rylee spent a day with the squad while joining them for a training session. She posed for pictures with the Huskers team while donning a Nebraska Huskers t-shirt. The Nebraska Volleyball team shared a few glimpses of the fan's visit to the program. &quot;Giving a Big Red thank you to Rylee for coming out and choosing to spend the day with us ♥️ ,&quot; the post read. &quot;Rylee’s visit with @makeawishamerica foundation has brought her to campus for the weekend and tomorrow she’ll be in attendance to cheer on the Huskers in our home match versus Maryland!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSo far in 2025, the Huskers have played 11 matches in the 2025 season. They have managed to continue their winning streak with 11-0. After their victory over Michigan, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will lock horns with Maryland on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares a crucial message for young people about maintaining their own identity Harper Murray during the Division I Women's Volleyball at the KFC YUM! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo via Getty Images)Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shared a crucial advice about maintaining one's own identity. She stated that not letting your sport decide your whole identity, and for her, finding happiness outside of volleyball is important. She encouraged the young athletes to follow the same approach, because she believes that life is more than just the sport an athlete plays. &quot;I would honestly just say that you are putting in and you're prioritizing yourself outside of your sport,&quot; Murray said. &quot;I think I've learned to be super content with my life outside of volleyball. So, volleyball does not define me, and that's not the only thing going on in my life. So, really finding things outside of your sport that can help you and make you happy outside of the sport you play, because at the end of the day, there's way more to life than just your sport. &quot; (3:13 onwards)Harper Murray is serving as a junior outside hitter for the Nebraska Huskers.