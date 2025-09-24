Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray drops 1-word reaction as sister Kendall steals spotlight in unique fit at New York Fashion Week

Harper Murray's sister, Kendall, shared glimpses from her time at the New York Fashion Week 2025. Kendall, initially a collegiate volleyball player like Murray, was a prominent opposite hitter for the University of Michigan side. She racked up over 500 kills on the court during her time with her collegiate team and also had the same number of digs. Following the conclusion of her collegiate career in 2023, Murray's sister has been engaged in external endeavors, including collaborations with magazines such as Vogue. The Nebraska volleyball player's sister also recently walked the ramp at the celebrated New York Fashion Week 2025, which concluded this month and was held in Manhattan, New York. Kendall shared a few pictures of this ramp walk on her Instagram handle and also added a two-word caption:&quot;NYFW flicks 💗&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMurray reacted to this post and dropped a fire emoji to express her reaction to her elder sister's post. She remarked:&quot;🔥&quot; Screenshot of Murray's post on Kendall's post (Image via: @kendall.murray on IG)While Kendall Murray has been busy with her endeavors, Harper Murray is currently competing for the Nebraska Volleyball team, and her side's upcoming match is scheduled to be against her elder sister's former team, Michigan. The Nebraska opposite hitter has been lethal for the Huskers in their last two games. She secured 14 kills against Arizona and 17 kills against Creighton last week. &quot;Prioritizing yourself outside your sport&quot;- Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray shares advice for young athletes Harper Murray (Image via: Getty)Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray shared some major advice for the struggling young athletes. Speaking in an interview, Murray stated that the young athletes should find something outside of the sport, too. She further added that her sport doesn't define her completely and that there's more to her life, which every young aspiring athlete should follow. She said (via ESPN, 3:13 onwards): &quot;I would honestly just say that you are putting in and you're prioritizing yourself outside of your sport. I think I've learned to be super content with my life outside of volleyball. So, volleyball does not define me, and that's not the only thing going on in my life. So, really finding things outside of your sport that can help you and make you happy outside of the sport you play, because at the end of the day, there's way more to life than just your sport. &quot; Harper Murray's performances in the 2025 season have helped her side, Nebraska Volleyball, immensely in their 10-0 winning streak so far.