From posing in red bikini in chilling waters to witnessing Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz at US Open finals, Lindsey Vonn reveals life highlights

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 08, 2025 02:32 GMT
Lindsey Vonn Celebrates 20 Years with Red Bull in Los Angeles - Source: Getty
Lindsey Vonn Celebrates 20 Years with Red Bull in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn recently shared a few glimpses of her life lately, packed with a busy schedule. Vonn has been navigating a demanding schedule since her return to the sport. The American skier has fixed her gaze on competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics and is leaving no stone unturned in training.

Along with her training, the 40-year-old is also making time to attend high-profile events, including the ESPYs and Laureus World Sports Awards. The skier recently shared a few glimpses of events in her life lately. Vonn was seen training in Chile ahead of the upcoming season when she stepped into a lake in a bright red bikini, embracing the chilly vibes. The multiple-time Olympic medalist has joined hands with former Norwegian skier Aksel Lund Svindal for her preparation for the Quadrennial Games.

She also shared a glimpse of her training session, looking confident in gliding through the slope. In the last picture, Vonn was seen attending the 2025 US Open final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Like always, the skier did not shy from supporting the Italian tennis star. Posting the pictures, Vonn wrote:

"Went from chilly 🥶 in Chile to the hottest ticket in tennis… Let’s go @janniksin 💪🏻 ⛷️🎾"
Alcaraz defeated Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to earn his second US Open title on Sunday.

"He’s a pretty shy guy, but he’s really humble" - Lindsey Vonn opens up on her friendship with Jannik Sinner

Lindsey Vonn during the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)
Lindsey Vonn during the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn once opened up about her friendship with Jannik Sinner, stating they connected because of the tennis player's previous skiing interest. Having grown up in Sesto, Italy, Sinner had a liking for skiing. Before leaving his hometown to start his tennis journey, Sinner won the national championship in the giant slalom in 2008. In an interview last year, Vonn cited Sinner's past connection with skiing as the reason for their bond.

“I always thought it was really special that he was a former ski racer and that’s obviously where we connected,” Vonn said. “He’s a pretty shy guy, but he’s really humble and always super kind. I think he has just a great perspective on the sport and I think to a degree, some of that comes from skiing. We’ve talked about it quite a few times. He’s just a great athlete” (tennis365.com)

Lindsey Vonn was also seen attending skiing sessions with Sinner and Roger Federer once.

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
