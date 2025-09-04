Lindsey Vonn poses in red bikini during lake recovery at 2026 ski pre-season camp in Chile

American skier Lindsey Vonn took to social media to share a glimpse of herself wearing a red bikini in a lake, as she undergoes pre-season training in Chile with the US Ski team. Vonn, who made her comeback to competitive skiing during the 2024-25 season, is targeting competing at the Winter Olympics in Milan next year. In Chile, she has shared multiple glimpses of her time with the US Ski team at the La Parva Ski Resort.

The 2025-26 World Cup season begins this October in Austria with the giant slalom races. Last season, Vonn performed impressively, securing a podium finish at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. She became the oldest woman in history to earn a spot on the podium at the age of 40, highlighting her impressive comeback despite undergoing knee surgery.

In a post on Instagram, Vonn shared a glimpse of herself recovering in a lake, posing in a red bikini.

"Pretended I wasn't cold..."

Still taken from Vonn's Instagram (Source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram)

Lindsey Vonn made her comeback to the sport last season after retiring in 2019. She said that she has planned to retire for good following the Milan Olympics in 2026.

Lindsey Vonn shares emotional message on her mother's passing

Vonn at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn shared an emotional message last week about her mother, Linda Krohn, who passed away three years ago due to ALS. Krohn was diagnosed with ALS back in 2021 and passed away in 2022.

In a post on Instagram, Vonn wrote:

"3 years ago we lost my Mom. There hasn’t been a day that goes by that I don’t think of her. I see her in everything I do and everywhere I go. In the sunrise on the mountain and under the stars at night. She is always there. Always watching. Always guiding.

"Someone told me grief is simply love with nowhere to go… but I want to try to turn that around. Instead, I will use that love to help propel me to where I dream of going. Some may say it’s impossible… but it’s only impossible until someone does it… and I have angel wings on my back to help me get there."

Linda Krohn was often present at Lindsey Vonn's training camps and was extremely supportive of her skiing career. When Vonn was inducted into the US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, she honored her mother as well.

