Lindsey Vonn teases return to ski training for Winter Olympics with 1-word message while sharing intense core workout highlights

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn shared a hint online about her return to ski training ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. She posted a picture of herself sweating it out at the gym, along with a few of her favorite exercises.Vonn is targeting a return to competition ahead of next year's Olympics, having competed at the 2025 World Cup Finals in Idaho where she earned a podium finish.In a post shared on Instagram, Vonn shared a glimpse of her core workout. Under the post, she responded to a user asking her when she would be going back to training in the snow. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;When are you going back to snow?❄️🗻😊,&quot; - A fan wrote&quot;soon 👀&quot;Still taken from Vonn's Instagram (source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram)Lindsey Vonn is regarded as one of the greatest skiers of all time. She has won 82 World Cup races, as well as eight World Cup season titles in downhill. Vonn became the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in downhill skiing at the 2010 Winter Olympics, establishing herself amongst the best skiers in the world. She was forced to retire from the sport in 2019 due to injuries, but made her return late last year after undergoing knee surgery.Vonn recently appeared at the 2025 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, where she was nominated for the Best Comeback Athlete award.Lindsey Vonn on her comeback: &quot;It's about changing perspectives&quot;Vonn poses with her Olympic gold medal - Source: GettyLindsey Vonn recently spoke about making her comeback to competitive skiing. Vonn said via the New York Times:“They were my age, and they’d say, ‘I’m so proud you’re trying again,’ or, ‘We’re with you all the way,’ That’s when I knew this comeback wasn’t about sports, and it was definitely more than just about me. It’s about changing perspectives and setting a new standard for what it means to be older and an athlete. Especially if you’re a woman.”She added by saying:“With women, I think a lot of people believe that at a certain age we have to put our aspirations behind us and focus on something else, because society says we should. That’s not true. We’re a lot more capable than we believe. The cultural shift in how we view age is already happening, and hopefully I’m helping the shift, and not just in sports.&quot;Lindsey Vonn became the oldest woman in history to earn a podium finish at a World Cup event, finishing second in Sun Valley, Idaho at the age of 40.