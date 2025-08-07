Coco Gauff's mother Candi proudly congratulates American on Canadian Open doubles triumph; Lindsey Vonn also reacts

After taking an early exit in the singles round, Coco Gauff has rebounded to win the women's doubles title alongside McCartney Kessler at the National Bank Open. The duo secured a hard-fought 6-4, 1-6, 13-11 victory in the final against Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai.After winning the Canadian Open, Gauff took to Instagram and documented her win with Kessler. She posted photos from the match and lifting the doubles trophy. She wrote in the caption:&quot;fun two weeks here in Montreal, glad I got to leave here with another one for the cabinet #10dubs 🩷 thank you @mccartneyk_ for playing with me and for being so clutch haha &amp; thank you guys for the support #CoKart 🏎️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCoco Gauff's mother, Candi, commented on the post with a pumped-up reaction:&quot;🔥🔥🔥.&quot;Four-time world champion in ski racing, Lindsey Vonn, also congratulated Gauff on her stellar win:&quot;💪🏻💪🏻🏆.&quot;Comments sectionWhile Coco Gauff may have won the doubles title, she was shockingly defeated in the singles' Round of 16 by 18-year-old Canadian wildcard Victoria Mboko, 6-1, 6-4.Coco Gauff's hilarious reaction after &quot;temporary&quot; retirement gets her the goodsCoco Gauff won her second doubles title at the Canadian Open. Previously, she won in the same tournament in 2022 when she teamed up with Jessica Pegula and overcame the challenge of Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez.After taking down the third-seeded duo of Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai on Wednesday, Gauff reacted to the win on her Instagram story with a humorous note.&quot;lol temporarily came out of doubles retirement and got a dub!&quot; Gauff wrote in her story.Coco Gauff's Instagram/@cocogauffWhile Gauff will carry a lot of confidence to Cincinnati, she will look to work on her serving woes, which were highlighted in Montreal. The 2025 French Open winner has faulted on service numerous times during the season, which was evident in her singles match against Victoria Mboko.Mboko broke Gauff’s serve multiple times and completed one of the tournament’s biggest upsets. Gauff expressed disappointment in herself after struggling with that part of her game.&quot;Obviously, I'm very disappointed with myself regarding that part of the game just because I didn't play in Washington to work on it, make changes, and do well in training, where I was serving very well, so I would like that to transfer to the match,&quot; Gauff said.It remains to be seen if Gauff can overcome the challenges and become a favorite to win the upcoming US Open.