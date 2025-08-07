  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Coco Gauff
  • Coco Gauff's mother Candi proudly congratulates American on Canadian Open doubles triumph; Lindsey Vonn also reacts

Coco Gauff's mother Candi proudly congratulates American on Canadian Open doubles triumph; Lindsey Vonn also reacts

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 07, 2025 07:39 GMT
Coco Gauff
Candi Gauff with Coco Gauff and Lindsey Vonn. Credit: GETTY

After taking an early exit in the singles round, Coco Gauff has rebounded to win the women's doubles title alongside McCartney Kessler at the National Bank Open. The duo secured a hard-fought 6-4, 1-6, 13-11 victory in the final against Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai.

Ad

After winning the Canadian Open, Gauff took to Instagram and documented her win with Kessler. She posted photos from the match and lifting the doubles trophy. She wrote in the caption:

"fun two weeks here in Montreal, glad I got to leave here with another one for the cabinet #10dubs 🩷 thank you @mccartneyk_ for playing with me and for being so clutch haha & thank you guys for the support #CoKart 🏎️"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Coco Gauff's mother, Candi, commented on the post with a pumped-up reaction:

"🔥🔥🔥."

Four-time world champion in ski racing, Lindsey Vonn, also congratulated Gauff on her stellar win:

"💪🏻💪🏻🏆."
Comments section
Comments section

While Coco Gauff may have won the doubles title, she was shockingly defeated in the singles' Round of 16 by 18-year-old Canadian wildcard Victoria Mboko, 6-1, 6-4.

Ad

Coco Gauff's hilarious reaction after "temporary" retirement gets her the goods

Coco Gauff won her second doubles title at the Canadian Open. Previously, she won in the same tournament in 2022 when she teamed up with Jessica Pegula and overcame the challenge of Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez.

After taking down the third-seeded duo of Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai on Wednesday, Gauff reacted to the win on her Instagram story with a humorous note.

Ad
"lol temporarily came out of doubles retirement and got a dub!" Gauff wrote in her story.
Coco Gauff&#039;s Instagram/@cocogauff
Coco Gauff's Instagram/@cocogauff

While Gauff will carry a lot of confidence to Cincinnati, she will look to work on her serving woes, which were highlighted in Montreal. The 2025 French Open winner has faulted on service numerous times during the season, which was evident in her singles match against Victoria Mboko.

Ad

Mboko broke Gauff’s serve multiple times and completed one of the tournament’s biggest upsets. Gauff expressed disappointment in herself after struggling with that part of her game.

"Obviously, I'm very disappointed with myself regarding that part of the game just because I didn't play in Washington to work on it, make changes, and do well in training, where I was serving very well, so I would like that to transfer to the match," Gauff said.

It remains to be seen if Gauff can overcome the challenges and become a favorite to win the upcoming US Open.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications