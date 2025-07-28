  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Lindsey Vonn
  • 'Nothing will ever truly take the midwest out of me' - Lindsey Vonn makes feelings known after unforgettable family reunion in Wisconsin

'Nothing will ever truly take the midwest out of me' - Lindsey Vonn makes feelings known after unforgettable family reunion in Wisconsin

By Animesh Pandey
Published Jul 28, 2025 04:48 GMT
Lindsey Vonn opens up on the family reunion in Wisconsin [Image Source : Lindsey Vonn&rsquo;s Instagram]
Lindsey Vonn opens up on the family reunion in Wisconsin [Image Source : Lindsey Vonn’s Instagram]

Lindsey Vonn recently shared her feelings about her family reunion in Wisconsin. The alpine skier had spent a considerable part of her childhood in Wisconsin, though she was born in Minnesota.

Ad

Vonn shared some glimpses of her trip to Wisconsin on her Instagram profile. The alpine skier also shared some adorable videos with her cousins, which included a swimming session in the lakes of Wisconsin.

The 40-year-old captioned her Instagram post as

"Family reunion in Wisconsin… used to spend every summer here as a kid. Wish my Grandparents were alive to see us still coming back. Nothing beats going back to your roots. Nothing will ever truly take the midwest out of me! Now I’m recharged for another hard training block 💪🏻"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Minnesota native also shared some additional glimpses of her trip to Wisconsin on her Instagram stories. In one of the stories, Vonn shared a video of herself lifting her young cousin, which she cheekily captioned,

"At least my training is good for something"
Screengrabs of Lindsey Vonn&#039;s Instagram stories about trip to Wisconsin [Image Source : Lindsey Vonn&#039;s Instagram]
Screengrabs of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram stories about trip to Wisconsin [Image Source : Lindsey Vonn's Instagram]

Lindsey Vonn had returned to competitive skiing after a long break post her knee replacement surgery in November 2025. The alpine skier surprised everyone with a second-place finish at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup held in March 2025.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn shares her thoughts about her final appearance at the 2026 Olympics

Lindsey Caroline Vonn opens up about her final Winter Olympics [Image Source : Getty]
Lindsey Caroline Vonn opens up about her final Winter Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Lindsey Vonn shared her thoughts on her final appearance at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, which will be organized next year. In her conversation with the Olympics.com website, Vonn remarked,

Ad
“I think this would definitely be the most meaningful Olympics of my career. I’d be going at 41 years old, which is something that’s never been done in ski racing for a woman. And I hope that it inspires others to follow their dreams as well. One of the coolest parts of this journey is just getting the response from people, especially women around my age who still have dreams and aspirations. I hope they continue to follow them, just like I am.”

Vonn made her Winter Olympics debut at the quadrennial event held in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2002. She won a gold medal in the downhill event and a bronze medal at the Super G event in Vancouver Olympics in 2010, followed by a bronze medal in the downhill event at the Pyeongchang Olympics held in 2018.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications