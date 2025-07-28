'Nothing will ever truly take the midwest out of me' - Lindsey Vonn makes feelings known after unforgettable family reunion in Wisconsin

Lindsey Vonn recently shared her feelings about her family reunion in Wisconsin. The alpine skier had spent a considerable part of her childhood in Wisconsin, though she was born in Minnesota.Vonn shared some glimpses of her trip to Wisconsin on her Instagram profile. The alpine skier also shared some adorable videos with her cousins, which included a swimming session in the lakes of Wisconsin.The 40-year-old captioned her Instagram post as&quot;Family reunion in Wisconsin… used to spend every summer here as a kid. Wish my Grandparents were alive to see us still coming back. Nothing beats going back to your roots. Nothing will ever truly take the midwest out of me! Now I’m recharged for another hard training block 💪🏻&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Minnesota native also shared some additional glimpses of her trip to Wisconsin on her Instagram stories. In one of the stories, Vonn shared a video of herself lifting her young cousin, which she cheekily captioned,&quot;At least my training is good for something&quot;Screengrabs of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram stories about trip to Wisconsin [Image Source : Lindsey Vonn's Instagram]Lindsey Vonn had returned to competitive skiing after a long break post her knee replacement surgery in November 2025. The alpine skier surprised everyone with a second-place finish at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup held in March 2025.Lindsey Vonn shares her thoughts about her final appearance at the 2026 OlympicsLindsey Caroline Vonn opens up about her final Winter Olympics [Image Source : Getty]Lindsey Vonn shared her thoughts on her final appearance at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, which will be organized next year. In her conversation with the Olympics.com website, Vonn remarked,“I think this would definitely be the most meaningful Olympics of my career. I’d be going at 41 years old, which is something that’s never been done in ski racing for a woman. And I hope that it inspires others to follow their dreams as well. One of the coolest parts of this journey is just getting the response from people, especially women around my age who still have dreams and aspirations. I hope they continue to follow them, just like I am.”Vonn made her Winter Olympics debut at the quadrennial event held in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2002. She won a gold medal in the downhill event and a bronze medal at the Super G event in Vancouver Olympics in 2010, followed by a bronze medal in the downhill event at the Pyeongchang Olympics held in 2018.