  • "I have angel wings on my back"- Lindsey Vonn pens an emotional note on her mother's third death anniversary 

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Aug 28, 2025 01:50 GMT
P&amp;G Kicks-Off The 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games
Lindsey Vonn and her mother as P&G Kicks-Off The 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games 'Thank You, Mom' Campaign With A Screening Of Their 'Raising An Olympian' Films - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn penned an emotional note on her mother's third death anniversary. The American skier reflected on the impact that her mother had on her and how she feels her presence every day in the form of a guiding light.

Vonn's mother, Lindy Krohn Lund, passed away on August 26, 2022, a year after a tough battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The Alpine skier shared that she was present with her mother in her last moments and expressed that she would always be inspired by her mother.

The 40-year-old penned an emotional post on Instagram and shared that it was very tough for her to overcome the feeling of loss. Lindsey Vonn shared that she had been trying her best to reframe those feelings into gratitude and love.

"3 years ago, we lost my Mom. There hasn’t been a day that goes by that I don’t think of her. I see her in everything I do and everywhere I go. In the sunrise on the mountain and under the stars at night. She is always there. Always watching. Always guiding," she wrote.
Moreover, a week ago, Lindsey Vonn's long-time coach, Erich Sailer, had passed away at the age of 99, and she expressed her gratitude for being able to spend memorable moments with him over the past 40 years.

"Someone told me grief is simply love with nowhere to go… but I want to try to turn that around. Instead, I will use that love to help propel me to where I dream of going. Some may say it’s impossible… but it’s only impossible until someone does it… and I have angel wings on my back to help me get there," she added.
Vonn shared a montage of memorable moments with her mother, along with the loving message.

Lindsey Vonn opens up about her mother's impact on her life

P&amp;G Kicks-Off The 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games &#039;Thank You, Mom&#039; Campaign With A Screening Of Their &#039;Raising An Olympian&#039; Films - Source: Getty
Lindsey Vonn spoke about her mother's impact on her life in an interview with ELLE magazine. The American skier shared that she was inspired by her mother's positive attitude and the ability to face every adversity with a smile.

Moreover, Vonn was inspired by her mother's fighting spirit and never-give-up attitude.

"My Mom was always a huge source of inspiration. She was incredibly positive, and no matter what adversity she faced, she approached every day with a smile and love. Her spirit will always inspire me, no matter how much time passes. There are many other women I look to for inspiration as well, and thankfully, I don’t have to look far," she wrote.

Lindsey Vonn hoped to continue her pursuits on the slopes and accomplish her goal of competing in her final Winter Olympic Games in 2026.

Edited by Adityan Pillai
