From Simone Biles to Jordan Chiles, the complete list of celebrities who made an appearance on Dancing with the Stars ft Stephen Nedoroscik

The dance reality show of Dancing with the Stars has often brought celebrities worldwide. From actors to gymnasts, there has been no field that has been left untouched.

The current lineup for the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars was recently announced. Stars like Baron Davis, Corey Feldman, and Elaine Hendrix will grace the stage with their appearance. Olympic champion gymnast Jordan Chiles will also try her luck on the big stage.

However, this is not the first time an Olympian has made it to the dance reality show. Double Olympic medalist gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and Olympic medalist rugby player Ilona Maher left a remarkable impression in the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars. Both contestants made it to the grand finale, where Maher finished as the runner-up alongside her dance partner Alan Bersten.

Interestingly, when the first season of Dancing with the Stars premiered in 2005, an Olympian made it to the big stage, although he was eliminated in the group stage itself. Not many know that professional boxer Evander Holyfield once earned top honors for the USA at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, where he won the Olympic bronze medal in the light heavyweight category.

Following is a complete list of the Olympians who have graced the stage of Dancing with the Stars with their presence.

Complete list of Olympians who participated in the Dancing with the Stars show ft Stephen Nedoroscik :

Evander Holyfield [Bronze medalist boxer in Light Heavyweight [LA 1984], Top 5 finish in Season 1 of DWTS] Clyde Drexler [Olympic gold medalist in Men's Basketball [Barcelona 1992], Top 8 finish in Season 4 of DWTS] Apolo Anton Ohno [Multiple Olympic medalist from 2002 to 2010 Winter Olympics as Speed Skater, Winner of Season 4 of DWTS] Floyd Mayweather Jr. [Bronze medalist boxer in Featherweight [Atlanta 1996], Top 9 finish in Season 5 of DWTS] Monica Seles [Bronze medalist in Women's Tennis Singles [Sydney 2000], Top 11 finish in Season 6 of DWTS] Kristi Yamaguchi [Olympic champion in Figure Skating [Albertville 1992], Winner of Season 6 of DWTS] Misty May-Treanor [Olympic champion in Women's Beach Volleyball [Athens 2004 to London 2012], Top 10 finish in Season 7 of DWTS] Maurice Greene [Olympic champion sprinter in Men's 100m and Men's 4x100m Relay [Sydney 2000], Top 5 finish in Season 7 of DWTS] Shawn Johnson [Olympic champion gymnast in Women's Balance Beam [Beijing 2008], Winner of Season 8 of DWTS] Natalie Coughlin [Olympic champion swimmer in 100m backstroke and 4x200m freestyle [Athens 2004 & Beijing 2008], Top 10 finish in Season 9 of DWTS] Evan Lysacek [Olympic champion in Men's Figure Skating Singles [Vancouver 2010], Runner Up in Season 10 of DWTS] Sugar Ray Leonard [Olympic champion in Men's Light Welterweight [Montreal 1976], Top 9 finish in Season 12 of DWTS] Hope Solo [Olympic champion goalkeeper in Women's Soccer [Beijing 2008 and London 2012], Top 4 finish in Season 13 of DWTS] Martina Navratilova [Olympian tennis player [Athens 2004], Last place finish in Season 14 of DWTS] Dorothy Hamill [Olympic champion in Women's Figure Skating Singles [Innsbruck 1976], Last place finish in Season 16 of DWTS] Alexandra Raisman [Olympic champion gymnast [London 2012 & Rio 2016], Top 4 finish in Season 16 of DWTS] Charlie White [Olympic champion dancer [Ice Dance Pair, Sochi 2014], Top 5 finish in Season 18 of DWTS] Meryl Davis [Olympic champion dancer [Ice Dance Pair, Sochi 2014], Winner in Season 18 of DWTS] Lolo Jones [Olympian hurdler [Beijing 2008], Last place finish in Season 19 of DWTS] Nastia Liukin [Olympic champion gymnast in Women's All-Around [Beijing 2008], Top 4 finish in Season 20 of DWTS] Ryan Lochte [Olympic champion swimmer [Athens 2004 to Rio 2016] , Top 7 finish in Season 22 of DWTS] Laurie Hernandez [Olympic champion gymnast [Rio 2016], Winner in Season 22 of DWTS] Nancy Kerrigan [Olympic medalist in figure skating [Lillehammer 1994 and Albertville 1992], Top 7 finish at Season 24 of DWTS] Simone Biles [Olympic champion gymnast [Rio 2016 & Paris 2024], Top 4 finish in Season 24 of DWTS] Victoria Arlen [Paralympic champion swimmer [London 2012], Top 5 finish in Season 25 of DWTS] Jamie Anderson [Olympic champion snowboarder [Sochi 2014 & Pyeongchang 2018], Last place finish in Season 26 of DWTS] Jennie Finch Daigle [Olympic champion softball player [Athens 2004], Top 4 finish of Season 26 of DWTS] Chris Mazdzer [Olympic medalist luger [Pyeongchang 2018], Top 5 finish of Season 26 of DWTS] Mirai Nagasu [Olympic medalist figure skater, Pyeongchang 2018, Top 6 finish of Season 26 of DWTS] Tonya Harding [Olympian figure skater [Albertville 1992], Second runner-up of Season 26 of DWTS] Danelle Umstead [Paralympian alpine skier [Vancouver 2010 to Pyeongchang 2018], 12th place finish in season 27 of DWTS] Mary Lou Retton [Olympic champion gymnast, Los Angeles 1984], 9th place finish in Season 27 of DWTS] Johnny Weir [Olympian figure skater [Vancouver 2010], Top 6 finish in Season 29 of DWTS] Sunisa 'Suni' Lee [Olympic champion gymnast [Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024], Top 5 finish in Season 30 of DWTS] Stephen Nedoroscik [Olympic medalist gymnast [Paris 2024], Top 4 finish in Season 33 of DWTS] Ilona Maher [Olympic medalist rugby player [Paris 2024], Runners-Up in Season 33 of DWTS]

