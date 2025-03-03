Simone Biles and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone are among a number of Paris Olympics gold medalists nominated for the 2025 Laureus Awards. Both American athletes won two or more gold medals at the Olympic Games last year.

Biles and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have been nominated for the World Sportswoman of the Year alongside fellow Olympians Sifan Hassan and Faith Kipyegon, Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati and tennis star Aryna Sabalenka.

Pole Vault record holder Mondo Duplantis and French swimmer Leon Marchand have been nominated for the World Sportsman of The Year award alongside Max Verstappen, Carlos Alcaraz and Tadej Pogacar.

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel, who returned from a year-long mental health break to win two gold medals at the Paris Olympics, has been nominated for World Comeback of The Year. Joining him are Brazillian gymnast Rebecca Andrade, Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus and Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami.

Breakthrough Olympic stars Letsile Tebogo and Julien Alfred have been nominated for the World Breakthrough of the Year award. Also included in the list is Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh, who won four medals, including three golds, in Paris.

Shortboard surfing Olympic champion Caroline Marks received a nomination for the World Action Sportsperson of The Year, while American archer Matt Stutzman, who won his maiden gold in Paris last year, was recognized for the World Sportsperson of The Year with a Disability.

The nominations for the Laureus Sports Awards were finalized through a voting process in December by the Laureus Global Media Panel made up of 1,300 members. This also included the International Paralympic Committee, who, however, only voted for the Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award.

How many Laureus Sports Awards has Simone Biles won?

Simone Biles arrives at the Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala - Source: Getty

Simone Biles has won an impressive four Laureus Sports Awards following her Olympic debut at the 2016 Games. Biles won a staggering five medals in 2016 and was named Sportswoman of the Year the following year.

She won the award again in 2019 after making a dominant comeback at the 2018 World Championships, where she won medals in every possible event. After winning four gold medals, the 27-year-old clinched five at the following year's World Championships, winning the Sportswoman of The Year award again.

While Simone Biles endured a tough campaign at the Tokyo Olympics, she returned from a mental health illness for the last event to win a bronze medal. She was nominated for the Comeback of The Year award the following year but didn't win it.

The seven-time Olympic champion took nearly a two-year break following the Tokyo Olympics. Returning to the World Championships in 2023, she won four gold medals, earning her first Comeback of the Year award.

Biles made a dominant return to the Olympic Games in Paris and became the oldest woman in 72 years to win the all-around title. She also won gold medals in vault exercise and team competition, besides a silver in floor exercise.

