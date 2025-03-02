From sparkling Eiffel Tower visit to beautiful delicacies Alica Schmidt shares highlights of short Paris trip

Alica Schmidt recently gave a sneak peek of her visit to Paris. She shared a glimpse of the quality time she enjoyed there after her performance at the German Indoor Championships.

Schmidt took to her Instagram handle, sharing a bunch of pictures and videos from Paris. From showing off her glamorous outfits to the view of the magnificent, sparkling Eiffel Tower, she uploaded photos of everything she did in the city of love. Along with this, she shared aesthetic videos of her walking down the streets of Paris, posing in front of monumental structures, a picture of her hotel, and several mouth-watering delicacies.

She donned several fashionable outfits, including a black shimmery dress when she visited the Eiffel Tower, overcoats, cute skirts, and so on. The post's caption read:

"Paris folder 🫶🏼"

Schmidt made her first appearance of the season in the 800m dash at the National Games and earned a fourth-place finish after clocking 2:09.90s. Following this, she competed in the 4x200m relay, where she bagged a silver medal. After these races, the German athlete made her feelings known by taking to her Instagram handle, sharing a video from the event, and adding a caption where she revealed that the race did not go as planned.

"First 800m at nationals are in the books! It didn’t go as planned, and the final was a very tough race for me. Overall I became 4th and I’m not satisfied with that but it‘s just the beginning. I knew before my indoor season that my first races wouldn’t be easy and there’s a lot to learn especially tactically. Still, racing the 800m now already was the best decision to improve for the summer!" Alica Schmidt wrote.

She added:

"But I‘m happy to take away silver with the girls over the 4x200m relay ❤️‍🔥 always the best to race with your team 🙋🏼‍♀️"

Alica Schmidt opened up about competing in her first 800m race of the season

Alica Schmidt participated in the first 800m of the 2025 season at the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor, where she clocked 2:05.57. However, she couldn't attain a podium finish, as she ended up in the sixth position. Following this, she uploaded a race vlog on her YouTube channel, where she opened up about her first 800m race, stating that it was too fast for her. (6:42 onwards)

"Pre-meet is done and I have to say I was a little bit surprised how fast the 800m pace is. It felt quite fast today but yeah it will be fine tomorrow with adrenaline and it's always like that. Also for the 400m when I do a pre-race of 250m or so, I am always thinking, oh my god how am I supposed to run this pace over 400. I won't be able to finish the race if I go this fast but during the race it's always fine. I hope that it's the same over 800," said Alica Schmidt.

After her race in Erfurt, the German athlete also competed at the Czech Indoor Gala, where she earned a ninth-place finish. Alica Schmidt is currently gearing up to compete in the outdoor events of the 2025 track season.

