From Super Bowl Flag appearance to Perfect 10 in NCAA season Jordan Chiles shares highlights of best moments so far

Famous gymnast Jordan Chiles has enjoyed a successful start to the 2025 season. The soon to be 24-year-old gymnast recenrly shared glimpses of some of the best moments so far on her Instagram profile.

Chiles shared a carousel of photographs, which included glimpses from her perfect 10 against the Michigan State, as well as her flag appearance at the Super Bowl game on February 8.

The Olympic champion gymnast captioned the post on Instagram as,

"life lately….💕"

One of the photographs showed Chiles in an all-black avatar, including sunglasses. Even Simone Biles couldn't help but comment,

"Last pic deserves its own place on the gram"

Screengrab of Simone Biles' comment on Jordan Chiles' Instagram post [Image Source : Jordan Chiles' Instagram]

In early February 2025, Chiles had achieved a perfect 10 in her game against the Michigan State Spartans. However, she wasn't in the best of spirits that day. After the meet, Chiles mentioned in an interview,

“Honestly, I just took my mindset back to 2017, when I had the flu. I was sick, I had a 104 fever. I was like, I'm going to leave this in the past, I'm here with the team, and we're going to go out there and do everything we need to do.”

Jordan Chiles recently led her team, the UCLA Bruins, to a championship victory at the 2025 Big Ten Regular Season. She had returned to collegiate gymnastics after a short break she took for the Paris Olympics.

Jordan Chiles talks about the moment when she learnt of her Olympic bronze medal being revoked

Jordan Chiles in action at the Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Jordan Chiles had a topsy turvy experience at the Paris Olympics last year. Despite winning a gold medal in the team all-around event, the 23-year-old gymnast was crestfallen when her bronze medal from the floor exercise event was revoked on the basis of a technicality.

The gymnast opened up on how she felt about the news in her memoir "I'm that Girl : Living the Power of my Dreams." Chiles wrote,

“And therefore, they are overturning the inquiry. That drops Jordan back down to fifth place. Ana will take the medal, and Sabrina will take fourth place. Suddenly, the car went quiet."

Chiles further added,

“I’m surprised everyone couldn’t hear the sound of my heart breaking, because it absolutely did, there in that back seat. My brain stopped even functioning within my body. Somewhere faraway, I could see my mom shaking her head, and hear her saying “Why? Why!”

Jordan Chiles had filed an appeal with the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland against the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which had revoked her bronze medal in the floor exercise event. Chiles has maintained that she will fight until she gets justice.

