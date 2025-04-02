From Taylor Swift as distance runner to Lionel Messi as sprinter: Gabby Thomas gives her verdict on track & field events that fit celebrities

Gabby Thomas discussed the potential track and field events celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Lionel Messi could do. The American sprinter suggested long-distance events for Swift while choosing the 100m dash for the Argentine forward.

Thomas was speaking in an interview with NBC Sports during a practice session on the track when asked to suggest track and field events for the celebrities. She suggested the 5,000m distance for Swift while picking the 100m dash for Messi, arguing that the soccer icon was fast, which he indeed is.

"Messi is kinda fast. I feel like he could do 100m," she said (via the X post of NBC Olympics & Paralympics).

Thomas picked discuss/javelin for Dwyane Johnson, saying, "The Rock is a thrower." The three-time Olympic champion chose 100m sprint hurdles for Beyonce while naming four-time NBA champion LeBron James for the high jump.

The five-time Olympic medalist also chose events for social media stars Mr. Beast and The Rizzler. She opined that Mr.Beast would be a multi-event athlete while The Rizzler "could do something like Shotput."

Thomas is gearing up for the inaugural meet of the Grand Slam Track, which is set to take place in Kingston, Jamaica, from April 4-5. She opened her season at the Texas Relays last weekend, winning the 4x100m and finishing third in the 4x400m relay.

Gabby Thomas reveals reason behind her extra excitement over competing in Kingston

Gabby Thomas at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas played a pivotal role in launching the first-ever women's only track event, Athlos NYC, last year but nevertheless decided to sign with its competitor, Grand Slam Track, which is founded by former American sprinter Michael Johnson. The league will debut in Kingston, Jamaica, this week, and Thomas is highly excited to compete there.

The real reason behind her excitement is that her family lives in Kingston, and it would be the first time they see her compete live.

"I have been to Kingston before and I'm, I'm really looking forward to going back. 'll have all of my family there to support me. Oh my God, my grandpa, aunts, cousins, like everyone who still lives there," said Gabby Thomas (via the X post of Grand Slam Track).

Thomas' father, Desmond Thomas, is originally from Jamaica, and it would be the first time she would compete in front of her paternal family members.

"Actually this will be the first time. So I'm really, really excited for that," she said

Thomas will be competing in the long sprints category of 200m and 400m where her notable competitors include Alexis Holmes, Marileidy Paulino, Salwa Eid Naser and Dina Asher-Smith.

