Gabby Thomas reacts to starting 2025 on a winning note after Texas Relays exploits

Gabby Thomas reacted to her coach, Tonja Buford-Bailey, lauding her stint at the Texas Relays, where the Olympian achieved two gold podiums in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events to start her season. Thomas will compete in the inaugural edition of the Grand Slam Track League, starting in two days in Kingston, Jamaica.

Thomas has been reeling in fame since her triple gold-winning feat at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She graced several podcasts and fashion shows, presented awards, and campaigned for brands, besides being the frontrunner for the 2024 Athlos. She competed in the Alexis Ohanian-hosted event, finishing second behind Brittany Brown.

The 28-year-old started her 2025 with stronger finishes in the Texas Relays, clinching pole podium in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events. Shouting out to her for her massive success, her coach, Tonja Buford-Bailey, shared a video montage from the event on her Instagram and wrote:

"Gabby’s 5th Texas Relays was a success. Nice start to 2025! @gabbythomas @usatf 4x100 41.74 and 4x400 (49.75 split)."

In response, Thomas wrote:

"We’re always gonna pull up to Texas relays"

Gabby Thomas and Tonja Buford-Bailey; Instagram - @baileytonja

Gabby Thomas had a victorious stint at the Texas Relays in the 2024 edition. She competed in the invitational 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay, winning the feats in 10.88s, 22.08s, and 42.25.

Gabby Thomas expressed anticipation for competing in Jamaica on the first Grand Slam Track League stop

Thomas speaking at The Sportico House at SXSW - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas entered the Grand Slam Track's Racers roster toward the end of 2024. She joined the likes of her 4x400m relay teammates, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, as one of the racers. Ahead of the event's first stop in Jamaica, Thomas expressed excitement to compete in front of her family.

"I have been to Kingston before and I'm, I'm really looking forward to going back. 'll have all of my family there to support me. Oh my God, my grandpa, aunts, cousins, like everyone who still lives there," she said.

The two-time Olympian added:

"Actually this will be the first time. So I'm really, really excited for that."

Thomas also won USATF's 2024 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year for her triumph in Paris.

