Gabby Thomas reveals the real reason for her excitement about competing in Jamaica

Gabby Thomas made her feelings known about competing in Kingston, Jamaica, at the Grand Slam Track. The American athlete will be competing in the 200m dash at this event.

Thomas had a stellar 2024 season as she had a victorious run at the Paris Olympics. She won three gold medals in the 200m, 4x400m, and 4x100m relay events by clocking 21.83s, 3:15.27s, and 41.78s. She recently opened her 2025 season by competing at the Texas Relays in the 4x100m relay and clocking 41.74s to set a new meet record.

Now, the American is gearing up to compete in track legend Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track (GST), which is slated to start in April 2025. Ahead of this, she recently sat for an interview with GST, where she revealed why competing in Jamaica is special for her. The reason being her family in Kingston and the opportunity to perform live in front of them for the first time, she said:

"I have been to Kingston before and I'm, I'm really looking forward to going back. 'll have all of my family there to support me. Oh my God, my grandpa, aunts, cousins, like everyone who still lives there," said Gabby Thomas.

Building upon her answer, she was asked whether her family members have ever witnessed her compete live, to which she replied,

"No, actually this will be the first time. So I'm really, really excited for that."

Gabby Thomas opened up about signing with Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track

American Olympic athlete, Gabby Thomas- Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas recently appeared in an off-season interview with Flo Track, where she spoke about competing in the inaugural edition of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track. Exuding excitement about competing at the event, she said that this will give track and field the popularity it deserves and also said that it was a great opportunity for her to compete against the fastest athletes in the world.

"I am so excited to be joining Grand Slam Track, and partnering with Michael Johnson to give our sport the platform it deserves. Coming off of the Olympics, I want to continue testing myself and competing at the highest level against the fastest women in the world," Michael Johnson said.

She added:

"Grand Slam Track allows us that chance in 2025. Michael’s vision is incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to give the millions of track fans around the world even more chances to watch us compete. I look forward to seeing all of our fans at the four Slams next year."

Apart from her on-track heroics, Gabby Thomas recently witnessed a special moment in her personal life, as she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Spencer McManes, on March 24, 2025, on a romantic rooftop at an Airbnb in Texas.

