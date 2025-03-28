How and where to watch Gabby Thomas at Texas Relays 2025? All about Olympic champion's season opener

Gabby Thomas is all set to kickstart her 2025 season at the Texas Relays after a career-best season last year. The three-time Olympic champion is likely to race over the 100m and 200m distances in addition to a 4x100m relay, repeating her schedule from the last edition.

Thomas clocked a wind-assisted 10.88s to win the 100m title at the Texas Relays last year before running a world-leading time of 22.08s for the 200m title. The American sprinter, however, had opened her season early in February that year.

The 28-year-old confirmed her participation in the Texas Relays last week but didn't specify which events she will compete in. Assuming that she follows her 2024 schedule, let's take a look at how, when, and where to watch the Olympian in action.

Gabby Thomas' schedule at Texas Relays

The Texas Relays kicked off on March 26, but Thomas will only be seen in action on March 29th. She is expected to first feature in the 4x100m relay before competing in the women's 100m and 200m invitational.

Women's 4x100m relay Invitational: March 29 at 2:55 p.m. EDT

Women's 100m Invitational: March 29 at 3:58 p.m. EDT

Women's 200m Invitational: March 29 at 4:35 p.m. EDT

How and where to watch Gabby Thomas in action?

The 2025 Texas Relays will take place inside Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, Texas, Thomas' hometown. Both the collegiate and professional races will be broadcast live on SEC Network+/Longhorn Network on Friday and Saturday with the schedule as follows:

Friday's broadcast | 10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday's broadcast | 11:30 a.m. ET

Gabby Thomas' schedule for the 2025 season

Gabby Thomas at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

After opening her season at the Texas Relays, Gabby Thomas is slated to compete in the inaugural meet of Grand Slam Track from April 4-5 in Kingston, Jamaica. Thomas signed with the league last year and is expected to race over the short sprint category of 100m-200m.

Thomas will next race at the Grand Slam Track's Miami event from May 2-3, then Philadelphia from May 31 to June 01, and the fourth and final slam in Los Angeles from June 28 to 29.

The 29-year-old is next set to compete at the USA Outdoor Championships from July 31st to August 3rd. She is highly likely to qualify for the World Championships, which will take place from September 13-21 in Tokyo.

Whether she makes the team for the World Championships or not, Thomas will conclude her season at the Athlos NYC on October 10.

