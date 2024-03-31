Gabby Thomas kickstarts Olympic outdoor season on high note, clinches gold in the 200m with meet record time at Texas Relays 2024

Gabby Thomas kickstarted the outdoor season with incredible performances at the Texas Relay 2024. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist is gearing up for the outdoor season before the Olympic trials later in June.

Gabby Thomas is the only graduate of Harvard University to ever win an Olympic medal. She has displayed her athletic prowess and dominance ever since the Tokyo Olympic trials which made her one of the favorites to win a medal in the 200m. Moreover, Thomas holds the record for being the second-fastest 200m athlete ever after clocking 21.61s in the 200m at the Tokyo Olympic trials.

Gabby Thomas had an incredible outdoor season opener at the Texas Relays 2024. She topped the women's 200m invitational with a meet-record time of 22.08s. This performance was expected by fans considering her previous performances in the 200m over the years.

The performance that caught everyone's eye was in the women's 100m Invitational where Thomas secured the gold medal by clocking 10.88s.

Gabby Thomas has two Olympic medals and two World Championship medals to her name

Thomas with the medals she won at the Tokyo Olympics

After winning the NCAA title in the 200m in 2018, Gabby Thomas decided to pursue track further after she graduated from Harvard University. In 2020 she enrolled in the University of Texas graduate program as well as simultaneously continuing track and field at the Buford-Bailey Track Club under the mentorship of coach Tonja Buford-Bailey.

In the Tokyo Olympic trials, Thomas stormed through the finishing line clocking the third fastest time ever recorded in the 200m, and became the second fastest woman to run the distance after the legendary sprinter, Florence Griffith-Joyner. With such performances, Thomas found herself in the league of some of the top-performing athletes in the world as she targeted an Olympic medal.

Thomas clinched the bronze medal in the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics clocking 21.87 s. Adding to her medal tally, she won the silver medal in the 4x100m relay as a part of the United States Relay team.

She started the 2022 outdoor season with the fastest-ever season opener in the 200m at the Texas Relay. However, she had to cut short her season due to a hamstring injury.

Thomas turned to the 400m in the 2023 season and clocked her personal best at the 20233 Texas Invitational. Taking away almost two seconds from her previous personal record, she stunned the world by clocking 49.68 s. She continued her momentum at the World Athletics Championships, claiming the silver medal in the 200m, finishing behind Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson.