Texas Relays 2024 Final Results: Gabby Thomas creates 200m Meet Record, Shaun Maswanganyi tops Men's 100m | Day 4

The Texas Relays 2024 began on March 27, 2024, in Austin Texas. Scheduled for four days, the event promised power-packed performances across all disciplines with some of the best athletes from the top 25 institutes of the country.

The Texas Relays 2024 features all track and field events across both Men and Women's disciplines. Several high schools, as well as NCAA champions, participated in the Texas Relays.

Day 4 of the Texas Relays 2024 marked the final day of the track and field meet. The finals of the 100m, 110m hurdles, and 4x400m relay in both the Men's and Women's discipline, were in action on March 30, 2024.

Shaun Maswanganyi of Houston cliched the Men's 100m title at the Texas Relays, clocking an impressive 10.09 s. On the other hand, Alyssa Colbert won the gold medal in the women's 100m at the Texas Relays clocking 11.13s.

Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas made her outdoor debut at the Texas Relays 2024 in the women's 200m invitational clocking a meet record of 22.08s. Thomas clinched the gold medal in the women's 100m with a time of 10.88s.

Texas Relays 2024 Day 4 Results

The results for the final day of Texas Relays 2024 are as follows :

Men's 100m Final

1) Shaun Maswanganyi - 10.09

2) David Foster - 10.11

3) Kaleb Simpson - 10.15

4) Rodney Heath Jr - 10.23

5) Isaac Botsio- 10.28

6) Cameron Rose - 10.31

Women's 100m Final

1) Alyssa Colbert - 11.13

2) Iyana Gray - 11.244

3) Niesha Burgher - 11.25

4) Denisha Cartwright - 11.28

5) Aleksandra Stoilova - 11.36

6) Kailei Collins - 11.42

Men's 100m Invitational Final

1) Pablo Mateo - 9.92

2) Elijah Hall-Thompson - 10.00

3) Emmanuel Matadi - 10.04

4) Karlington Anunagba - 10.05

5) Ryan Zeze - 10.09

6) Dennis Phillips - 10.13

Women's 100 Invitational Final

1) Gabby Thomas - 10.88

2) Celera Barnes - 11.00

3) Tamara Clark - 11.03

4) Kortnei Johnson - 11.18

5) Kennedy Blackmon - 11.19

6) Tristan Evelyn - 11.24

Men's 110m Hurdles Finals

1) Antoine Andrews - 13.37

2) Samuel Bennett - 13.39

3) Jordani Woodley - 13.44

4) Ethan Exilhomme - 13.50

5) Darius Brown - 13.64

6) Jaheem Hayles - 13.69

Women's 100m Hurdles Final

1) Denisha Cartwright - 12.81

2) Marissa Simpson - 12.92

3) Jada Hicks - 12.99

4) Aliyah Logan - 13.06

5) Antoinette Van der Merwe - 13.15

6) Janela Spencer - 13.17

Men's 200m Invitational Final

1) Pablo Mateo - 20.026

2) Tapiwanashe Makarawu - 20.026

3) Ryan Zeze - 20.18

4) Josephus Lyles - 20.35

5) Elijah Morrow - 20.49

6) Micaiah Harris - 20.55

Women's 200m Invitational Final

1) Gabby Thomas - 22.08 ( MR)

2) Tamara Clark - 22.21

3) Lynna Irby-Jackson - 22.70

4) Niesha Burgher - 22.85

5) Rosemary Chukwuma - 23.10

6) Alexis Brown - 23.11

Men's 4x400 Relay Final

1) UTSA - 3:07.30

2) Purdue - 3:07.47

3) Oklahoma State - 3:08.49

4) Pittsburgh - 3:08.81

5) Cal St. Fullerton - 3:10.14

6) Coppin State - 3:10.22

Women's 4x400 Relay Final

1) Northwestern State - 3:32.67

2) TCU - 3:33.19

3) Ohio State - 3:35.88

4) Utah - 3:36.44

5) Arkansas - 3:36.90

6) Louisiana Tech - 3:38.39

Men's Triple Jump A Final

1) O'Brien Wasome - 17.09

2) Jordan Scott - 17.02

3) Stacy Brown Jr - 16.45

4) Brandon Green Jr - 16.21

5) David Ajama - 15.90

6) Yacouba Gnacko - 15.72

Women's Triple Jump A Final

1) Ruta Lasmane - 13.88

2) Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Katta - 13.58

3) Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi - 13.03

4) Jasmine Akins - 12.96

5) Grace Oshiokpu - 12.94

6) Jonon Young - 12.88

Men's 4x200 Relay Final

1) Houston - 1:21.55

2) UTSA - 1:21.81

3) Texas - 1:22.33

4) TAMU-Commerce - 1:23.65

5) BYU - 1:23.70

6) Academy of Art - 1:23.85

Women's 4x200 Relay Final

1) Team International - 1:27.05

2) Arkansas - 1:31.11

3) Texas - 1:32.70

4) Oklahoma - 1:33.64

5) BYU - 1:34.72

6) Clemson - 1:34.78

Boys' 110m Hurdles Div. I

1) Drew Dillard - 13.67

2) Shon Martin - 13.72

3) Bradley Lowman - 13.88

4) Hunter Vaughn - 13.97

5) Jourdan Clements - 14.09

6) Swayde Griffin - 14.19

Girls' 100m Hurdles Div. I

1) Jordan Hamb - 14.06

2) Falyn Lott - 14.41

3) Sarah Chappelle - 14.64

4) Janey Baker - 14.82

5) Laila Smith - 14.96

6) Brooke Munoz - 15.20

Boys' 100m Div. I Finals

1) Germain Smith-Mata - 10.21

2) Will Henderson - 10.50

3) Dorian Aranda - 10.56

4) Jourdan Clements - 10.651

5) Jayden Palacios - 10.658

6) Coy Klish - 10.73

Girls' 100m Div. I Finals

1) Taylor Nunez - 11.48

2) Madison Mosby - 11.75

3) Jayla Cigar-Dingle - 11.84

4) Gwendolyn McDaniel - 11.99

5) Amya Barefield - 12.09

6) Takeila Williams - 12.103

Boys' 3200m Finals

1) Jack Sterrett - 9:10.52

2) Ethan Drawbaugh - 9:11.63

3) Tyler Westrom - 9:13.22

4) Lathan Lewter - 9:15.56

5) Hudson Haley - 9:16.24

6) Zade Kayyali - 9:20.82

Girls' 3200m Finals

1) Megan Calhoun - 10:49.29

2) Addison Hite - 10:51.13

3) Annie Burton - 10:53.81

4) Brooklyn Albert - 10:54.84

5) Cara Sims - 10:55.14

6) Emily Orr - 10:55.31