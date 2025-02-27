  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • “I've never competed in Jamaica before” - Gabby Thomas makes surprising revelation as she ranks the Grand Slam Track locations

“I've never competed in Jamaica before” - Gabby Thomas makes surprising revelation as she ranks the Grand Slam Track locations

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Feb 27, 2025 01:05 GMT
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 11 - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas makes a surprising revelation (Image Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas had an incredible year in 2024, winning three Olympic gold medals. Now, as she gears up for the new season, the American made a surprising revelation as she discussed the venues of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track.

Ad

Johnson, vastly considered to be one of the greatest sprinters of all-time, launched GST, a one-of-its-kind track league, last year. The league will feature four meets, with the first competition taking place in Kingston, Jamaica, followed by meets in Los Angeles, Miami, and Philadelphia.

Gabby Thomas signed with Grand Slam Track late last year, and recently ranked the locations of the league. In an Instagram video, she revealed she was most excited to compete in Jamaica, having never raced there before.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I'm most excited for Kingston. I'm really excited. I've never competed in Jamaica before.”

She then proceeded to rank the remaining three locations, saying,

“(Second) Miami, because I love Miami. (Then) Philly, because I love Franklin Field, it's near and dear to my heart, it's where I ran in college, and then we have LA. LA is cool.”
Ad

Gabby Thomas on joining Grand Slam Track

Thomas at the Business of Women Sports Summit (Image Source: Getty)
Thomas at the Business of Women Sports Summit (Image Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas signed with Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track in November 2024. The American made her excitement for the league clear through a press release, emphasising her enthusiasm to compete against the best sprinters.

Ad
“I am so excited to be joining Grand Slam Track, and partnering with Michael Johnson to give our sport the platform it deserves. Coming off of the Olympics, I want to continue testing myself and competing at the highest level against the fastest women in the world. Grand Slam Track allows us that chance in 2025.”
Ad

Thomas went on to praise Johnson's vision, saying,

“Michael’s vision is incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to give the millions of track fans around the world even more chances to watch us compete. I look forward to seeing all of our fans at the four Slams next year.”

Thomas will likely be competing in the short sprints event group at the GST, which will feature the 100m and 200m races. Outside of Gabby Thomas, other stars who have signed with Grand Slam Track include Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Fred Kerley, Kenny Bednarek, Cole Hocker, and more.

The first meet of Grand Slam Track is slated to take place between April 4-6 at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. The event will be streamed live on Peacock, with a broadcast available on The CW.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी