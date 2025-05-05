From working in parcel service to clocking World lead Jacory Patterson opens up about obstacle filled journey

Jacory Patterson recently reflected on his obstacle-filled journey from working in a delivery service to winning a title at the Grand Slam Track. At the recent Grand Slam Track Miami edition held from May 2 to 5, at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida, he dominated the men's 400m event and left the fans in awe.

Ad

He topped the event by clocking a stunning time of 43.98 seconds to leave behind Jereem Richards and Matthew Hudson-Smith, who clocked 44.32 and 44.37 seconds, respectively. This feat also marked the new world lead for the event and his personal best. Patterson is a former Florida track and field athlete and is currently chasing his athletic dreams by working in delivery service at UPS.

Patterson also competed in the 200m race, where he settled in sixth place, making a total of 15 points. His run at the Grand Slam Track Miami (400m and 200m participation) helped him earn the second spot in the overall men's long sprint category and a cash prize of $50,000. Reflecting on his journey after the major win he shared a motivational message.

Ad

Trending

“Bet on yourself, man. And when things aren’t going your way, that’s not the end. I know it sounds cliché, but man, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "Keep going, man, no matter what. Get your mental state straight and just keep going."

“Save. Save… You got your back against the wall—what are you gonna do? You gonna settle, or you gonna keep it pushing? I chose to keep it pushing and man see what happened.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacory Patterson enjoyed a successful run at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships

Jacory Patterson of Florida Gators during the Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championship in Austin, Texas. (Photo via Getty Images)

Jacory Patterson showed a remarkable performance at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships which were held from March 21 to 23, at the Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park in China. The Columbia-based sprinter helped the USA team secure a gold medal in the men's 4x400m relay event.

Ad

Patterson alongside Elija Godwin, Brian Faust, and Christopher Bailey clocked 3:03.13 minutes to defeat the Jamaican and Hungarian squads, who recorded 3:05.05 and 3:06.03, respectively. The American sprinter also claimed a bronze medal in the 400m event by posting 45.54 seconds to surpass his teammates Bailey and Faust as they recorded 45.08 and 45.47, respectively.

,

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More