Gabby Douglas recently expressed her delight after a young fan made a black history month-themed gift for her.

Douglas gained worldwide recognition for her exceptional achievements in the gymnastics realm. She became the first African-American woman and the first woman of color of any nationality to clinch an Olympic gold medal in the individual all-around event.

The Virginia-born gymnast achieved the historic feat at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London by leaving behind two Russian gymnasts - Viktoria Komova and Aliya Mustafina.

At the same Olympics, she secured another gold in the women's team event alongside the "fierce five," including Aly Rasiman, Jordyn Wieber, Kyla Ross, and McKayla Maroney.

Douglas is cherished by fans as one of the most beloved gymnasts. Recently, during the celebration of Black History Month from February 1 to March 1, 2024, a young fan crafted a thoughtful black-themed present for the Olympian.

The fan created a replica of Douglas with a Barbie, performing a split in a Nike shoe box, and added other gymnastics apparatus, including the uneven bars, balance beam, and a springboard.

The three-time Olympic medalist shared the video on her Instagram story and conveyed her gratitude for the honor.

"I'm extremely honored 🥹🖤 ty. I love you," Douglas wrote.

Screenshot of Gabby Douglas' Instagram story.

Gabby Douglas makes a return to the gym after her withdrawal from the Winter Cup

Gabby Douglas resumes her training after her withdrawal from the Winter Cup.

Gabby Douglas was all set to make her return to the sport after a nearly eight-year hiatus at the 2024 Winter Cup held at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, from February 23 to 25.

The Olympian, however, had to withdraw from the competition after testing positive for COVID-19. After her eagerly awaited comeback was hindered, she made a comeback to the gym within only a month.

Douglas last competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she secured a gold medal along with the team. The 28-year-old was set to compete in balance beam, floor, and vault events in Kentucky.

With her sights still fixed on the upcoming Summer Olympics in the French capital, Douglas has the opportunity to earn her spot by competing in the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships to be held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas from May 30 to June 2.

She shared a video of her training with the fans on her Instagram story, performing a few drills on the uneven bars.

Expand Tweet