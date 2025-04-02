Gabby Thomas' coach Tonja Buford-Bailey makes feelings known on Olympian's season opener at Texas Relays

Gabby Thomas’ coach Tonja Buford-Bailey expressed her thoughts as the American sprinter kicked off her season with a double win at the Texas Relays 2025. It was the Olympic champion’s fifth appearance in the event.

Ad

Thomas competed in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays at the Texas Relays, winning both with a meet record in the former. She was joined by Tamari Davis, Jenna Prandini and Anavia Battle to clock 41.74s for a record run.

Buford-Bailey expressed joy over the Olympian's impressive victory and wrote in an Instagram post:

"Gabby’s 5th Texas Relays was a success. Nice start to 2025! @gabbythomas @usatf 4x100 41.74 and 4x400 (49.75 split).”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Buford-Bailey has been coaching Thomas since the sprinter turned professional with New Balance in 2018. A former Olympian herself, she has led the Harvard graduate to five Olympic medals including three golds.

All three of Thomas’ gold medals came at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She clocked 21.83s to win the women's 200m title, her maiden major international title in the event. The 28-year-old also ran the third legs in the women's 4x100m and 4x400m relays, becoming the first American since Allyson Felix in 2012 to win three gold medals at the event.

Ad

When Gabby Thomas credited high school coach for Olympic success

Gabby Thomas speaks at the Sportico House at SXSW - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas was coached by her math teacher, Martha McCullagh, at the Williston Northampton School. Thomas has credited McCullagh for playing a pivotal part in her career, and helping her fall in love with the sport.

Ad

"[Mrs. McCullagh] was a big part of my success and my support system [in] my hometown," Thomas told NBC in August 2024. "She was always there for me. She really helped me fall in love with [running], and she saw the potential in me, and it just really encouraged me to stick with it.”

Thomas wasn't initially focused on track and field but McCullagh’s coaching helped her keep a balance between the studies and the sport. She made it to the University of Harvard, thanks to her all-round talent, and went on to win 22 conference titles as well as the 200m NCAA title.

The 28-year-old earned a bachelor's degree in neurobiology and global health from Harvard. She also earned a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Thomas planned to open a hospital but after the success in Paris, she has hinted at a change of plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback