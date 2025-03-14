"Whole trajectory changed" - Gabby Thomas makes honest confession about her dream of becoming CEO before Paris Olympics

American track athlete Gabby Thomas recently shared her perspective about her dream job and what she wanted to do before tasting amazing success at the 2024 Olympics. Thomas has spoken about her aspirations to get into the healthcare field several times in the past.

Owing to this, Thomas has gained degrees in Neurobiology and Public Health from institutions such as Harvard and The University of Texas Health Science Center, respectively. Notably, she has also done internships at the Hyams Foundation that works for the underprevileged sections of the society.

In a recent conversation during Your Rich BFF podcast, Thomas shed light on her aspiration and said that she wanted to hold the position of CEO and build her hospital and also started gaining initial experiences while preparing for the Olympics. She also mentioned that after her successful campaign at the 2024 Olympics, Thomas' life changed completely.

She said (via Your Rich BFF):

"I wanted to make a difference and I wanted to gain just more of a foundation. My dream was to get this master's, do some fellowships and run a hospital and like just be that change, I wanted to be that boss and be that CEO. That was a dream job. While I was training I started working at a clinic and the Olympics was kind of a pipe dream."

"I finished my masters in 2023, right before we started training for Paris Olympics. Everything happened so fast after that and I made the Paris Olympic team and got the gold medal and the whole trajectory of my life changed."

During the conversation, the 200m Olympic champion added that she will have to plan the objectives of her career again after the success she tasted in Paris.

Gabby Thomas reveals her mindset before choosing her college

Gabby Thomas competes over the 200m distance at the 2024 London Diamond League event (Image via: Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas opened up about her thought process before choosing her college. In an interview, the 28-year-old said that she took the decision based on a cultural point of view.

Thomas also mentioned that she had questions about the coaches in her college and whether they would be supportive of her or not. She said (via A Touch More with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe):

"When I was choosing my college to go run at, it was from the lens of which team has the best culture and which team do I feel like I can thrive in, like, 'Are they going to push me? Are they going to hold me accountable?'"

During her time at Harvard University, Gabby Thomas competed in several distances, such as 60m, 100m, and 200m.

