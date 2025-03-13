"I do think its a little unfair"- Gabby Thomas gets real about athletes not having enough facilities while training in Texas

Gabby Thomas recently made her feelings known about not having the facilities as other athletes while training in Texas. The sprinter is currently gearing up for the 2025 track season.

Ad

Thomas had an incredible 2024 season, winning three gold medals at the Paris Olympics. She won her first medal in the 200m dash by recording a time of 21.83s and besting Julien Alfred and Brittany Brown, who claimed second and third place, respectively. Following this, she won the other two gold medals in the 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay dashes.

She is currently training for the 2025 season and is expected to commence the season by competing at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League. Amid the preparations, Thomas appeared on the 'Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFF,' where she spoke about several aspects of her life, including her training sessions.

Ad

Trending

She talked about moving to Austin, Texas, to train for her races and highlighted that she did not have many facilities. Despite the lack of facilities, she has made it happen and revealed that other people who trained at the University of Texas had other advantages. Calling it unfair, she said (6:08 onward):

“And we don't have the facilities, but we're going to make this work. We're going to make it happen. And we did, obviously. We made it happen. But I definitely do feel away. I mean, people have advantages. You know, when you have... Do you think that's unfair? I do think it's a little unfair. Yeah. But like I said, you make it work with what you have. And track is a sport where you can do that. What I love to have, like University of Texas' weight room facilities."

Ad

When Gabby Thomas opened up about following the footsteps of Allyson Felix

Olympic athlete, Thomas - Source: Getty

In an interview with Olympics.com after her Paris Olympics campaign, Gabby Thomas talked about the icon Allyson Felix. Highlighting her achievement of being the first woman to win the gold medal in the 200m dash after Felix in the 2012 Olympics, Thomas revealed that she always looked up to her since she was a child.

Ad

Appreciating Felix for her skills, Thomas said:

“Being the first woman to win the 200m gold since Allyson Felix in 2012 is such a great feeling because I have looked up to her for so long, ever since I was a child. She’s such great representation, but I still never imagined that I would be quite in that exact position," said Gabby Thomas.

Ad

“So, to be here and follow in her footsteps is such an honour, not only because of what she does on the track and her performances but what she does off the track and what that means for myself and other young girls,” she added.

Gabby Thomas concluded her 2024 season after competing in Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC, earning a second-place finish in the 200m dash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback