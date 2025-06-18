Gabby Thomas, Deja Kelly and other athletes react as Masai Russell turns up the glamour in yellow outfit on 25th birthday

Olympic medalist Masai Russell marked her birthday celebrations with a glamorous yellow outfit, which attracted responses from several prominent athletic personalities. Gabby Thomas, Deja Kelly, track icon Dalilah Muhammad, Noah Lyles' fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, and others have shared their heartfelt wishes as the notable hurdler turned 25 on June 17.

Russell is one of the most prominent athletes and rose to prominence with her 2024 Paris Olympics performance. She clinched her first Olympic gold medal in the 100m hurdles race event. The Washington D.C. native also took part in two Slam meets: the 2025 Kingston Slam and the 2025 Miami Slam.

The hurdler recently celebrated her 25th birthday, and her Instagram post attracted congratulatory messages from several notable personalities. She wrote:

"25 years around the sun 🌞💐💛reflecting back on the life I’ve created for myself truly makes me emotional. God did fr. i am thankful for all the people in my life who have been here along the journey. i love you all ♾️"

Her post received wishes from the five-time Olympic medalist, sprinter Gabby Thomas, who mentioned:

"Happy birthday!!!! 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽"

Deja Kelly, the three-time First Team All-ACC basketball player, shared:

"Happy birthday beautiful! 😍😍"

Three-time Olympic medalist and track icon, Dalilah Muhammad, added:

"Happy Birthday 🎈🎉🎂"

Noah Lyles' fiancée, Olympic bronze medalist Junelle Bromfield, mentioned:

"Happy birthday ❤️❤️"

Two-time NCAA Champion and the Indiana Fever's guard, Bree Hall, also wished the elite hurdler. She wrote:

"happy birthdayy ❤️❤️❤️"

The elite boxer, former mixed martial artist and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Claressa Shields, added:

"Happy birthday baby!!!!"

Jasmine Moore, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist, long jump and triple jump athlete, added her thoughts sans words. She shared:

"🤍🤍"

Screenshot of Masai Russell's Instagram post featuring athletes' comments | Source: IG/masai_russell

At the 2017 Pan American U20 Championships, Masai Russell won third place in the 400m hurdles.

Elite hurdler Masai Russell reflects on her performance at the 2025 Miami Grand Slam Track

Masai Russell competed in the 100m hurdles at the Grand Slam Track Miami and etched a national record, the second-fastest time in history with a world-leading 12.17 seconds. During her interview with FloTrack in May 2025, she shared her thoughts:

"I'm in shock, like, wasn't expecting that but you know, like, I've been telling everybody the favor of the Lord ain't fair and I'm just being a vessel and I just went out there and competed these women force you to it; it forces you to be your best self and it forces you to it for it brings the best out of you so honestly, like, I'm just floating on cloud nine right now."

Russell earned a total prize money of $65,000 from competing in two slam events.

