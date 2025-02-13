Gabby Thomas drops 1-word reaction to Jakob Ingebrigtsen smashing Indoor Mile World Record five days after an American set it

Gabby Thomas expressed her thoughts after Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen smashed the world indoor mile record at the 2025 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophee EDF, part of the World Indoor Tour in Liévin.

Ingebrigtsen was at his relentless best and was around the world record pace right from the get-go. He split 56.39 through the opening 400m and 1:52.55 at 800m before a final 26-second run helped him smash the previous world record of 3:46.63, run by USA's Yared Nuguse less than a week ago at the Milrose Games.

The Norwegian split 3:45.14 for the win and left the whole internet, including three-time Olympic champion Gabby Thomas, in awe of him. The American summed up her reaction in one word, writing:

"Woah"

Stefan Nillessen finished second in 3:52.70 - a national record for the Netherlands - and Ireland’s Cathal Doyle was third in 3:53.18.

Ingebrigtsen was elated after the victory and said he was a very happy man.

“It feels amazing," he said [via World Athletics]. "This is what happens in Lievin. I’m a very happy man. You have to be focused for the whole race. It’s tough, but it’s worth it.”

The 24-year-old already holds the world records in the indoor 1500m, and the outdoor 3000m and has expressed a desire to break all ten world records in distance events.

Yared Nuguse reacts to Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaking the world record less than a week after he set it

Yared Nuguse and Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the Diamond League 2023 - Source: Getty

Yared Nuguse has remained in the shadow of Jakob Ingebrigtsen in recent years, and just when the American looked to be coming out of it with a world record run at the Milrose Games, the Norwegian has come up with an answer. Nuguse congratulated Ingebrigtsen on Instagram and shared a photo of an anthropomorphic banana alongside the caption:

“You win some you lose some, was a lit 5 days."

Nuguse had broken Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha's world record in the indoor mile (3:47.01) from Boston in 2019 and credited his run to his willingness to get out in the front and not be afraid of hurting himself, both physically and tactically.

"It feels amazing," he said afterward [via Olympics.com]. "I wanted to get to the front and grind no matter what anyone else does. I'm not afraid of the front anymore. I'm willing to go hurt by myself."

Nuguse and Ingebrigtsen aren't slated for a face-off any soon this season but will likely race each other at next month's World Indoor Championships.

