Gabby Thomas flaunts black crop top and white skirt look for her multi-billion-dollar partner brand New Balance in new project

Gabby Thomas stunned in her latest campaign for her footwear sponsor, the Boston-based brand New Balance. She signed a multi-year endorsement deal with the company in 2018, shortly after turning professional following her collegiate career at Harvard.At Harvard, Thomas excelled as a student-athlete, setting records and winning the NCAA 200m Indoor Championship in 2018. Her success was followed by a contract from New Balance, which became her first major sponsorship. On Tuesday, October 7, the official Instagram handle of thecon.cept shared behind-the-scenes moments from their New Balance Project 471 shoot with Thomas. The New Balance 471 is a retro-inspired lifestyle sneaker. For the shoot, Gabby wore a navy oversized jacket over a black crop top and white midi pencil skirt, paired with black tights and New Balance sneakers. In another look, she sported a brown oversized blazer over a white collared shirt and a mini skirt. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the Paris Olympics, Gabby Thomas ran to 200m gold wearing the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp MD-X v3 spikes. She became the first American woman to win the 200m Olympic gold since Allyson Felix in 2012, defeating 100m champion Julien Alfred in the final.Gabby Thomas opened up about signing with New Balance in 20182025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: GettyGabby Thomas made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games, earning two medals in the 200m and 4x100m relay. She continued her remarkable run at the Paris 2024 Olympics, adding three more medals across the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay events.In an October 2024 interview with Why Not Me? With Mike Jackson, Gabby Thomas shared about her New Balance deal as 'life-changing money,' saying“For me, it felt like life-changing money. In retrospect, compared to other sports and leagues, it’s not, but in track and field, a lot of us, if I’m being frank, just haven’t seen money before, so we don’t really know what a lot of money looks like. For me, though, that New Balance deal was truly life-changing.They ended up paying for my education and gave me the opportunity to run professional track. Without that shoe deal, I wouldn’t have been able to run professionally or even attend track meets. It’s crazy the way track and field is set up. There are a lot of changes happening right now, but if you don’t have a shoe deal, it’s extremely hard to be successful in this sport,&quot; she added.(29:30)Gabby Thomas skipped this year’s World Athletics Championships after suffering from an Achilles injury. She has previously secured silver in the 200m at the Budapest edition.