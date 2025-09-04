Gabby Thomas gets emotional as she receives heartwarming messages after heartbreaking withdrawal from World Championships

Gabby Thomas recently gave fans a heartbreaking update as she announced that she will not be competing at the 2025 World Athletic Championships. In light of this, the Olympic champion received heartwarming messages of support from people in her life, and she was quick to express her gratitude for the same.

Thomas has had a shaky 2025 season. The American kicked the year off on a high, clinching wins at the Texas Relays, the Texas Invitational, and the Grand Slam Track events. However, at the USA Championships, the 27-year-old was far from her best, settling for a bronze in her signature event, the 200m.

Soon after this, Gabby Thomas announced that she would not be competing at the World Championships as a result of an Achilles injury. Recently, Thomas took to her Instagram to share a snap of a bouquet sent to her by her sponsor and wrote,

“Thank you @teamtoyota. The best partners in this journey.”

In a separate story, Thomas shared a snap of a piece of mail with the words ‘come back stronger and faster Gabby. Get well soon’ written on it. She captioned this story,

“Omg from my mailman 🥺.”

Via @gabbythomas on Instagram

The 2025 World Championships are scheduled to take place in Tokyo between September 13 and 21. The event would have offered Thomas a chance to win her maiden individual World Championships gold medal.

Gabby Thomas pens heartwarming note on the aftermath of her withdrawal from the 2025 World Championships

Thomas at the 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival (Image Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas enjoyed an incredible 2024 season. After putting on several dominant performances on home ground, she then went on to compete at the Paris Olympics. While at the Games, the American won the 200m gold as well as the 4x100m and 4x400m relay titles.

In light of her incredible heroics in Paris, Thomas had been a favorite to claim the 200m crown at the 2025 World Championships. After announcing her withdrawal from the event, the Olympic champion recently penned a heartwarming note about the support she has received, writing on X,

“Wowow I was a little nervous about sharing my injury news, but I have been met with so much support from partners and track fans. It truly means so much. I love track and can’t wait to get back to myself and racing the best in the world. See you guys soon.”

Alongside the World Championships, Gabby Thomas' injury will also force her to miss the 2025 Athlos event. With fewer meets lined up on the calendar near the end of the season, fans will be curious to see where Thomas returns to action.

