Gabby Thomas gets surprised with special gesture by Team Toyota ahead of USA Track and Field Championships

Gabby Thomas recently dropped a reaction to receiving a special gesture by one of her sponsors, Team Toyota. The sprinter, who has been associated with the brand since March 2023, is currently gearing up for the upcoming events of the 2025 season.

The American is currently gearing up for her appearance at the US National Track and Field Championships, which is slated for July 31 to August 3, 2025, at Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon.

The 28-year-old is scheduled to compete in the 200m dash against the likes of Sha'Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. Amid the preparations and just ahead of the championships, the athlete recently received a special gesture from one of her sponsors, Team Toyota.

Thomas shared a video of a car on her Instagram story, which had her picture, name, and the 200m event etched on it.

"Omg @teamtoyota"

After joining Team Toyota, Thomas announced the news on her Instagram handle, where she made her feelings known about partnering with the brand, stating that she was 'overjoyed' to be a part of it.

Thomas was last seen in action at the 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic, where she competed in the 200m on July 5 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Gabby Thomas opened up about her mental preparation for races

Gabby Thomas recently sat for a conversation with Marie Claire host Audrey Noble, where she made her feelings known about how she mentally prepares herself before going into her races. She revealed that before the start of any event, she visualizes everything specifically and manifests her emotions to prepare herself mentally for the race.

"Anytime I have anything coming up, I am visualizing everything very specifically so that by the time the race happens (or whatever big event I have coming up), I already know all the emotions that went into it [and] how I'm supposed to feel. [With] everything, I get really specific. So it helps me feel like I've already lived in the moment in a way. It's literally manifestation," Gabby Thomas said.

Gabby Thomas has had a prominent run in the 2025 season so far, having participated in all three stops of Grand Slam Track. In the first stop in Jamaica, she stood atop the podium in the 200m and earned a silver medal in the 400m dash.

Following this, she competed in Miami, where she stormed to victory in the 200m; however, she fell short of earning the podium finish in the 100m after securing a fourth-place finish.

The American's experience in GST's third stop at Philadelphia wasn't pleasant, as she was verbally abused by a man who disrupted her while she stood on the starting line. Seemingly, this took a toll on her performances, as she earned a fourth-place finish in the 100m and a silver medal in her traditional 200m event.

