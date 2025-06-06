"I do draw a line with harassment"- Gabby Thomas reacts as FanDuel bans bettor who heckled her during track event

Gabby Thomas addressed the verbal abuse that happened at the Grand Slam Track stop in Philadelphia, clarifying that she would not take any harassment against her and her family. Thomas finished fourth in the 100m and third in the 200m in the GST stop.

Gabby Thomas became the Slam champion at the first Grand Slam Track stop in Jamaica, winning the 200m dash and finishing second in the 400m. She repeated her feat in Miami, placing fourth in the 100m and first in her signature event. In the third stop, Thomas was unable to clinch the pole podium in any of her events, thus losing the Slam title to Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

After the event, Thomas stumbled upon a post on X, where a heckler confessed that he verbally abused the Olympian when she was on the starting line to win bets on FanDuel Sportsbook. The heckler shared screenshots of the proceedings and how he won a significant amount in the application.

Thomas called out the X user then and further shared her views on it in a recent post after FanDuel banned the bettor for such behavior. The three-time Olympic gold medalist said that she wouldn't be able to help if the abuser posts the heckling and betting achievements online and faces consequences. She also stated that any harassment of her family is intolerable.

"I personally have no issue with normal heckling…but if you record yourself breaking a rule, post it online, and there are consequences, I can’t help you. I do draw a line with harassment and hate speech on my family."

Thomas was a dominant force at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m relays.

Gabby Thomas shared an inspiring message after gracing the Sports Illustrated swimsuit for the second time

Thomas looking on at the Athlos NYC - (Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas has been basking in the glory of her successes after the Paris Games in 2024. She made her SI Swimsuit debut alongside other Olympians, including Jordan Chiles and Ilona Maher. Thomas graced the magazine pages again in 2025 and shared a strong message for the women accompanying one of her pictures on Instagram.

She shared a picture of herself in a silver bikini and talked about how strength and sexiness can co-exist.

"To me this is more than a swimsuit shoot - it's about representation and showing that you can be both strong and sexy. Thank you @si_swimsuit for celebrating so many athletes!!!"

She added:

"I hear a lot of girls talk about how they are afraid to work out because they don't want to get too "bulky" or it will "mess up their hair." I want to push back on that. Our bodies as women are capable of amazing things!! Strength is beauty."

Gabby Thomas earned the 2024 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year award from USATF for her Olympic achievements.

