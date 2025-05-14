Gabby Thomas sends a message to young women with her second SI swimsuit appearance

Gabby Thomas recently made her second appearance at the SI Swimsuit photoshoot, after which she expressed her feelings and shared a strong message for young women. Thomas was seen embracing her athletic and graceful body while donning multiple outfits for the shoot.
Thomas has been making multiple appearances at media engagements and high-profile events following her victorious run at the Paris Games. In her recent SI Swimsuit photoshoot, Thomas was seen sporting silver, green, black, and red swimwear. She shared a few pictures from the shoot on her Instagram story and shared an inspiring message.
Thomas stated that her SI Swimsuit appearance is more than just a photoshoot.
"To me this is more than a swimsuit shoot - it's about representation and showing that you can be both strong and sexy," Thomas wrote. "Thank you @si_swimsuit for celebrating so many athletes!!!"
She further highlighted that a physically powerful, athletic, or muscular woman is also feminine and attractive, adding:
"I hear a lot of girls talk about how they are afraid to work out because they don't want to get too "bulky" or it will "mess up their hair." I want to push back on that. Our bodies as women are capable of amazing things!! Strength is beauty."
Gabby Thomas opens up about embracing her body
Gabby Thomas recently reflected on her journey of embracing her strong-looking body. In an interview with si.com, Thomas stated she used to struggle between looking strong and not losing her femininity. However, overcoming her insecurity, she is now encouraging girls to stop worrying about others and accept themselves.
"I was definitely very self-aware of my body, and my body type," Thomas said. "I teetered between not wanting to look too masculine and strong, and also wanting to maintain a feminine look and also be thin."
"What I would tell girls now is to not worry about what society thinks about your body. Don't worry about what society tells you your body is for," Thomas added. "That's for you to decide, and you can do amazing things with it."
At the Paris Olympics, Gabby Thomas secured three gold medals. She dominated her pet event, the 200m, and contributed to the team's effort in winning gold medals in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay races.