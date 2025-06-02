“Anybody who enables him online is gross”- Gabby Thomas calls out trackside bullying after “choke artist” video surfaces

American track athlete Gabby Thomas shared an astonishing incident she faced during her recent Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia. The event took place between May 31 and June 1 at Franklin Field.

Competing in the event, Thomas faced a hurtful incident in the stadium during her time at the event. Notably, in the video, the individual can also be seen heckling her during her race and also calling her a 'choke artist'

Talking about the Philadelphia event, Thomas shared a post on her X handle where she revealed that a man had thrown ill comments at her while she was attending to her fans and signing autographs for them near the stands. She wrote:

"This grown man followed me around the track as I took pictures and signed autographs for fans (mostly children) shouting personal insults- anybody who enables him online is gross."

Notably, this isn't the first time that the 28-year-old has had to face another eerie circumstance at the airport, just a couple of months ago, when a few strangers followed her.

Thomas didn't have the best of a meeting in Philadelphia in the short sprints bracket. The event saw the 200m Olympic champion finish 4th in the 100m race and 2nd in the 200m. Notably, both of these races were won by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who also won this race category with 24 points, whereas Thomas finished 3rd with 18 points.

Gabby Thomas makes feelings on the benefits of Grand Slam Track for American athletes

Gabby Thomas during the recent Grand Slam Track meet (Image via: Getty)

Gabby Thomas opened up about the benefits that the Michael Johnson Grand Slam Track has brought to the American athletes. This came just after her races at the Miami Grand Slam Track event.

Speaking in an interview, Thomas shared that the GST event has given a superb opportunity to the Americans, as they are not required to travel overseas much because three of the four legs of the event will be held across the US. Additionally, the 200m Olympic champion also mentioned that she hopes that foreign athletes to join this event. She said (via Citius Meg, 2:45 onwards):

"First of all, for the Americans, it's an amazing breath of fresh air, so I don't have to travel across an ocean to compete. It definitely helps with the rest and recovery and keeping these times fast. Hopefully, we can see some more international athletes come join in the fun."

Further speaking about the Miami meet in the interview, Gabby Thomas remarked that the fans were quite intimidating as the stadium was small and packed.

