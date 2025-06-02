"Makes it all worth it"- Gabby Thomas gets overwhelmed by young fan's adorable gesture during GST Philadelphia

Gabby Thomas was flooded with emotion after a young fan's heartwarming gesture during the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia held at Franklin Field Stadium in Pennsylvania on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1. Thomas made her second appearance at the Grand Slam Track event in Philadelphia after her debut in Miami.

At the Miami edition, she dominated the 200m event after clocking 21.95 seconds to defeat Tamari Davis and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who posted 22.05 and 22.15 seconds, respectively. Thomas also lined up in the 100m race but had to settle in fourth place after listing a time of 10.97 seconds.

Following her races, the Olympic gold medalist was seen greeting fans when she received a warm note from one of the young ones, which read:

"Reasons why you're GOAT. 1. You inspire me. 2. You are kind and caring. 3. You are very smart. 4. You always smile. 5. 3 Gold medals."

Trending

The note added:

"Dear Gabby, Thank you for going out of your way to make me feel special. I look up to you on and off the track. I hope I can come see you race again soon! Love you, Track buddies."

Thomas shared the note on her Instagram story and wrote, adding a teary eye emoji:

"Was handed this note today by a young fan, makes it all worth it."

Screenshot of Thomas' Instagram story (@gabbythomas).

At the Franklin Field Stadium, the multiple-time Olympic medalist settled in second and fourth place in the 200m and 100m after recording 22.10 and 11.16 seconds, respectively.

Gabby Thomas made her feelings known after competing at the Grand Slam Track Miami

Gabby Thomas of the United States during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas expressed her contentment after competing in her debut Grand Slam Track appearance in Miami, held at the Ansin Sports Complex. She stated that although the result wasn't what she expected, she was grateful for the support she received.

"What a Slam!!! Moved to the short sprints this time and got a win in my marquee event (200m)…but not quite the overall finish I had hoped for. Heading back to Texas with some things to work on. So so grateful for everyone who continues to support me, and I’m feeling soo good about this season ahead ,🤞🏽" she wrote on Instagram in May.

At the 2024 Paris Games, Gabby Thomas clinched three gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More