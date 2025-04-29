Gabby Thomas gives her honest opinion on Serena Williams' husband and his meet Athlos' impact after World Athletics reveal

American track athlete Gabby Thomas credited Alexis Ohanian's Athlos track as World Athletics announced its handsome prize money breakdown for its World Athletics Ultimate Championships. The event is said to be one of the most lucrative events of the World Athletics governing body and is set to start next year.

As per the new prize money list for the event, the winner will take home $150,000, with the second and third-placed participants bagging $75,000 and $40,000, respectively. Prize money will also be awarded to the top 16 position holders of the race, and the 16th-placed athlete will win $2000.

Notably, for the relay events, the prize money for the first position is set at $80,000, with the amount coming down to $40,000 and 24,000, respectively, for the next two position holders.

Reacting to this prize money breakdown on X, Thomas stated that Ohanian, along with his track and field series, Athlos, has changed the game in track and field as more lucrative offers are coming the way of the discipline. She wrote:

"No because @alexisohanian and @athlos really changed the game 😭 you love to see it"

Alexis Ohanian's women-only meet, Athlos (boasting a $663,000 prize money in 2024), was one of the first track events to raise the bar for athletes, especially female competitors in the circuit. This comes just a few weeks before Thomas's next track meet in Miami, the second stop of the Grand Slam Track League.

Gabby Thomas reiterates her parents' values that help her in choosing brands

Gabby Thomas (Image via: Getty)

Gabby Thomas opened up about the values her parents taught her and how they have helped her in choosing brands and working with them.

In an interview, Thomas said that her parents embedded the values of working for the community and society in her childhood and made it a better place. She also mentioned that she loves to collaborate with brands that can help her retain her values and ethos. She said (via Forbes):

"I was raised by my parents to value community and to do whatever you can to make your neighborhood and your community a better place than how you found it. One thing I love about what I do is that I get to partner with brands who share my values. It gives me a platform to talk about things I care about. It’s exciting for me to partner with Mrs. Meyer’s, who believe in the power of compassion."

During the interview, Gabby Thomas also expressed her gratitude for partnering with Mrs. Meyers, a brand that focuses on the betterment of the gardening community.

