  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Gabby Thomas hypes up Coco Gauff's custom-made New Balance kit for French Open

Gabby Thomas hypes up Coco Gauff's custom-made New Balance kit for French Open

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Jun 05, 2025 01:55 GMT
Gabby Thomas a dores Coco Gauff
Gabby Thomas a dores Coco Gauff's New Balance kit for French Open. (Images by Getty)

Gabby Thomas recently expressed her admiration for Coco Gauff's custom-made New Balance kit for the French Open. Gauff defeated fellow American Madison Keys to earn a spot in the semifinal on Wednesday at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France.

Ad

Gauff, who is always seen making statements with her outfits on the court, was seen donning a custom-made tennis kit by New Balance. The kit featured a marbled illusion outfit in shades of dark blue over a purple background. Gauff’s outfit consisted of a sleeveless t-shirt with a pleated skirt.

She paired her on-the-court fit with white New Balance wristbands and a navy blue headband. The current World No.2 tennis player completed her look with white New Balance shoes and white New Balance socks with a navy blue ruffle. She complemented the look with a leather jacket, which the tennis player shrugged off ahead of the clash.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The striking outfit did not fail to catch the eye of multiple-time Olympic medalist Thomas, who showered her with love for the kit while praising the brand.

"Coco’s kit😍😍😍 New Balance did their thing this year 🤌," Thomas wrote.
Ad

Gauff signed with New Balance as a brand partner in 2018. She will lock horns with Lois Boisson in the semifinal round of the 2025 French Open.

Gabby Thomas makes her feelings known after the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia edition

Gabby Thomas of the United States at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Getty Images)
Gabby Thomas of the United States at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Getty Images)

After competing in the first two editions of the inaugural Grand Slam Track races in Kingston and Miami, Gabby Thomas returned to the meet at the Franklin Field in Philadelphia. She executed an underwhelming performance after settling in fourth place with 11.16 seconds. Unfazed by the setback, she still expressed her joy in competing and highlighted the love she received from fans while sharing a heartwarming note that read:

Ad
"Reasons why you're GOAT. 1. You inspire me. 2. You are kind and caring. 3. You are very smart. 4. You always smile. 5. 3 Gold medals."
"Not the Slam results I hoped for, but when you race as often as I do, you can’t win em all.," Gabby Thomas wrote. "On the bright side, this is the best I have ever ran at this at this point in the season!! I’m so so grateful to everyone who continues to support me on my journey, win or lose—rain or shine. I love this sport sm and I’ll see you guys on the track very soon!!!"

The next GST meeting will be held at Drake Stadium in Los Angeles on June 28 and 29, 2025.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications