Gabby Thomas hypes up Coco Gauff's custom-made New Balance kit for French Open

Gabby Thomas recently expressed her admiration for Coco Gauff's custom-made New Balance kit for the French Open. Gauff defeated fellow American Madison Keys to earn a spot in the semifinal on Wednesday at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France.

Gauff, who is always seen making statements with her outfits on the court, was seen donning a custom-made tennis kit by New Balance. The kit featured a marbled illusion outfit in shades of dark blue over a purple background. Gauff’s outfit consisted of a sleeveless t-shirt with a pleated skirt.

She paired her on-the-court fit with white New Balance wristbands and a navy blue headband. The current World No.2 tennis player completed her look with white New Balance shoes and white New Balance socks with a navy blue ruffle. She complemented the look with a leather jacket, which the tennis player shrugged off ahead of the clash.

The striking outfit did not fail to catch the eye of multiple-time Olympic medalist Thomas, who showered her with love for the kit while praising the brand.

"Coco’s kit😍😍😍 New Balance did their thing this year 🤌," Thomas wrote.

Gauff signed with New Balance as a brand partner in 2018. She will lock horns with Lois Boisson in the semifinal round of the 2025 French Open.

Gabby Thomas makes her feelings known after the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia edition

Gabby Thomas of the United States at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Getty Images)

After competing in the first two editions of the inaugural Grand Slam Track races in Kingston and Miami, Gabby Thomas returned to the meet at the Franklin Field in Philadelphia. She executed an underwhelming performance after settling in fourth place with 11.16 seconds. Unfazed by the setback, she still expressed her joy in competing and highlighted the love she received from fans while sharing a heartwarming note that read:

"Reasons why you're GOAT. 1. You inspire me. 2. You are kind and caring. 3. You are very smart. 4. You always smile. 5. 3 Gold medals."

"Not the Slam results I hoped for, but when you race as often as I do, you can’t win em all.," Gabby Thomas wrote. "On the bright side, this is the best I have ever ran at this at this point in the season!! I’m so so grateful to everyone who continues to support me on my journey, win or lose—rain or shine. I love this sport sm and I’ll see you guys on the track very soon!!!"

The next GST meeting will be held at Drake Stadium in Los Angeles on June 28 and 29, 2025.

