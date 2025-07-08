Gabby thomas makes an appeal to fans while competing against Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, A’ja Wilson and Simone Biles for top honor

Gabby Thomas recently shared a message for her fans to vote for her to secure the Best Female Athlete Award at the ESPY. For this award, the sprinter is competing against the likes of hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, NBA player A'ja Wilson, and gymnast Simone Biles.

Ad

Amid her preparations, Thomas has been recently nominated for ESPY's best athlete award, where she will be competing against multiple sports personalities, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Simone Biles, and A'ja Wilson. The ESPY Award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

Just a few days ahead of the ceremony, Thomas made an appeal to her fans to vote for her and help her in winning the prestigious honor. She shared a video on her Instagram handle that carried multiple glimpses of her on the track and penned a caption that read:

Ad

Trending

"I was nominated for Best Female Athlete at the ESPYs! 👏🏽 You can vote once a day, link in bio!! 🤎

Ad

She made an appeal to her fans to make her win this award by resharing her post on her Instagram story and writing:

"Vote for me as Best Female Athlete at the ESPYs!"

Thomas’ Instagram story

Thomas was last seen in action at the third stop of Grand Slam Track, where she competed in the 100m dash on May 31 and June 1 in Philadelphia. Her attempt to venture out of her comfort zone did not pan out as expected, as the American couldn't earn a podium finish, as she ended up in the fourth position after recording 11.16 s.

Ad

She is now preparing for the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo, which is expected to take place in September.

Gabby Thomas opened up about her unusual athletics journey

Amid her ongoing 2025 track season, Gabby Thomas recently collaborated with the brand TJ Maxx in June, and in an interview with them, she opened up about her unusual athletics journey. Reflecting on her career, she revealed that education has always been her first priority and said that she pursues what she loves.

Ad

Making her feelings known about when she lines up for a race and calling her track journey unconventional, she said:

"Society does try to put us in a box. Especially female athletes. But you can't. I'm Gabby Thomas and I'm a world champion sprinter. My journey to being a track athlete has not been conventional by any means. I prioritize my education first. I just do what I love, I don't care what anybody has to say about it. When I'm lining up for a race, that's when I feel like my best self, the most empowered, the most confident. I would say my style now is whatever makes me feel good. Confident, elegant, fun," said Gabby Thomas.

Gabby Thomas recently shared a strong message for her young fans in her recent SI Swimsuit appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More