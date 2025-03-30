Gabby Thomas makes feelings known as Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian cheers for her at Texas Relay along with Athlos crew

Gabby Thomas struck gold at the Texas Relays. The triple-Olympic gold medalist contributed to a meet record at the 4x100m Invitational race, as Team USA Red won the race with a time of 41.74 seconds. The icing on the cake was the presence of tennis legend Serena Williams' husband and founder of Athlos NYC, Alexis Ohanian.

Ohanian exclusively attended the meet along with his Athlos team to cheer for Gabby Thomas and her teammates. He also posted a thank you video on his X account with the following caption:

"Thanks YOU @TexasLonghorns for hosting me and @athlos team (and my parents!) for the Texas Relays today. I wanna bottle this energy up for 10/10 in NY."

Thomas was equally grateful, as she replied:

"Yessss thanks for coming!!"

Ohanian cheekily added:

"Engagement looks GREAT on you two."

This was a direct reference to the surprise proposal that Gabby Thomas received a few days ago. Though Thomas and her longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes have been together since 2022, it was only recently that he proposed to her. The Olympic champion announced her engagement in an interview with Vogue magazine a couple of days ago.

Gabby Thomas reveals the dark side of making money in track and field

Gabby Thomas talks about the reality of making money through track and field [Image Source: Getty]

Gabby Thomas has been one of the most prolific track and field athletes for the USA in recent times. The 28-year-old sprinter recently shared her thoughts about making money through track and field, and how the journey to glory is far from being a bed of roses.

In a podcast episode of 'Networth and Chill,' broadcast a few weeks ago, Thomas mentioned that winning consistently is extremely important for any promising athlete.

“You can become kind of this tier where you're a professional athlete and you get sponsorships and you have some money to support, you know, the career that you're trying to have. Right. And that was me when I came out of college," she said. (17:10 onwards)

Thomas added that the moment an athlete stops winning is the moment the athlete stops making money. She continued:

"I had the support of sponsors, and that means I can go run and I can go live my dream of trying to become an Olympian or becoming one. But I had to win. And the main point of all of this is you have to win. Track and field is a sport where you kind of, you eat what you kill. So if you're not winning races, you're not making money. So I won."

Gabby Thomas is aiming to make a strong debut with the upcoming Grand Slam Track League. Conceptualized by sprinting legend Michael Johnson, the inaugural season would commence in Kingston, Jamaica, in April.

