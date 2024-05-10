Gabby Thomas' mother Jennifer Randall reveals how the track star is utilizing her Harvard degree for people's welfare while preparing for the Olympics

Gabby Thomas' mother Jennifer Randall recently opened up about how the world champion is making a difference in the community by using her Harvard degree along with training for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Completing her graduation from Harvard University with a bachelor's degree in neurobiology and global health, and a master’s in epidemiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center, Thomas enlisted herself at the Volunteer Healthcare Clinic, providing primary care to underprivileged children and adults.

Thomas also leads the team focused on providing care for patients with hypertension. In collaboration with New Balance, Thomas donated 130 shoes to hypertension patients, promoting the benefits of walking. During a recent interview, with NBC Olympics, Randall praised her daughter's efforts in contributing to society's welfare.

"Gabby’s work is going to save the most marginalized and oppressed people," Randall said. People will know Gabby as this amazing Olympian who went to Harvard, but what really matters is the people who will never know the advocacy she did on their behalf."

"It’s really about human rights. That’s the legacy she’s going to leave. So many communities are going to be better because she exists in the world," the Olympian's mother added.

Gabby Thomas helped Team USA shine at World Relays

Gabby Thomas of Team United States competes in the Women's 200m Heats during the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Along with keeping her sights fixed on securing a gold medal in the 200m at the 2024 Paris Olympics Gabby Thomas also secured spots in two relay events.

At the 2024 World Athletics Relays held at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas on May 4 and 5, Thomas, along with her teammates topped the women's 4x100m and 4x400m relay events.

In the 4x100m relays, she ran the second leg for the team after her world championship winning partner Tamari Davis, recording a stunning split of 10.23 seconds. The American squad, including, Davis, Thomas, Tamara Clark, and Melissa Jefferson, dominated the French and British squads, recording a time of 41.85 seconds.

In the women's 4x400m relay event, Thomas recorded the fastest sprint of the American squad with 49.58 seconds. The 27-year-old, along with Quanera Hayes, Bailey Lear, and Alexis Holmes topped the event after leaving behind the Polish and Canadian squads.

The USA squad clocked 3:21.70. Thomas will be seen competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials to defend her 200m title and earn a spot for Paris.