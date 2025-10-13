Gabby Thomas poses in backless black dress while revealing off-season glow with fiancé Spencer McManes

Gabby Thomas is currently taking some time away from the track as she deals with an ankle injury. Making the most of her break, the American recently spent some quality time with her fiancé Spencer McManes. The sprinter donned a backless black dress for her occasion and shared glimpses of her day out with fans.Thomas kicked off her 2025 season on a strong note, clinching wins in the 200m at Grand Slam Track Kingston and Miami, while recording a first place finish in the 100m at the Texas Invitational. The 27-year-old was looking like a strong favorite to win the 200m gold at the Tokyo World Championships, when an Achilles injury derailed her season.Now, as she deals with her injury, Gabby Thomas is making the most of her time away from the track. Taking to Instagram, the American recently shared a glimpse of an off-season outing she enjoyed with her fiancé Spencer McManes. Thomas captioned the photos,“Off season glow ✨🤎.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThomas and Spencer McManes have been dating since October, 2022. The duo have been fairly private about their relationship, while giving fans occasional glimpses of their life together. The couple got engaged on March 25, 2025.Gabby Thomas reflects on her most important achievement off the trackThomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships (Image Source: Getty)Gabby Thomas is undoubtedly one of the biggest track and field stars the USA has seen in the past few years. Recently, in an appeal on The Squeeze podcast, Thomas reflected on her career and her most important achievement off the track, saying,“I think being a positive role model for the younger generation and for people who do look at what I'm doing. Yeah, I'm really proud of that because I, as I say that, I'm reminded of like people like Allison Felix and Sonia Richards Ross who I looked at when I was younger and I didn't follow the sport very closely, but I did see how they held themselves and how they competed.”“And inevitably I do feel like I modeled myself off of that. And I felt so inspired and if I can even be like that even a little bit for someone else, I mean that is something really to be proud of,” she went on to add.On the track, Gabby Thomas’ career has seen her win five Olympic gold medals, three of which are gold. She is also a two-time World Championships medalist.