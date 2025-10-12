Gabby Thomas poses in chic brown fit as she turns heads at Athlos red carpet amid absence from competing

Amidst her absence from competing, Gabby Thomas recently attended Athlos 2025. The American donned a chic brown fit for the occasion and turned heads as she walked down the red carpet at the event.On the track end of things, Thomas kicked off her 2025 on an incredible note, clinching wins at Grand Slam Track Kingston and Miami, as well as the Texas Invitational. However, an Achilles injury derailed her season, forcing her to miss the Tokyo World Championships.While Gabby Thomas was originally scheduled to compete at Athlos, her injury meant she had to withdraw from the competition. However, the Olympic champion still attended the event as a viewer. Sharing glimpses from her outing in NYC, Thomas wrote on Instagram,“Highlight of last night was being interviewed by the @olympiaohanian!! A time was had at @athlos NYC.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the 2024 iteration of Athlos, Thomas had competed in the 200m, clocking a time of 22.21s to place behind Brittany Brown who registered a 22.18s.Gabby Thomas hails Alexis Ohanian and Athlos for changing track and fieldThomas at the 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival (Image Source: Getty)Athlos was launched in 2024 by Alexis Ohanian, an entrepreneur best known as the co-founder of Reddit, and Gabby Thomas was an integral part of the event from its inception. In a recent appearance on CBS Mornings, the sprinter discussed the birth of the competition, revealing that Ohanian had reached out to her and several other athletes and asked about their vision for the sport.Thomas recalled how she explained her primary concern about track and field to Ohanian, saying,“Well, I told him that one of the things that one of my critiques about the sport was that we don't see it. You know, we go to the Olympics and then suddenly we kind of disappear for four years and no one sees us. So, how can we increase access? How can we make the sport interesting to follow for a fan base?’She went on to explain how Ohanian and Athlos have since changed the sport, explaining,“And what he did, I mean, he's done a lot. One thing he did was increase the prize purse. I mean, when he rolled out Athlos last year in New York City, it was the largest prize purse in track and field history. And since then, our sport has already changed.”Athlos 2025 was a major hit, and outside of Gabby Thomas, several other big stars were in attendance for the competition, including the likes of Serena Williams, Noah Lyles, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and more.