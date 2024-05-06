Gabby Thomas powers Team USA to two golds in 4x100m and 4x400m relays at World Athletics Relays 2024-Deep dive into the American athlete's 2024 season

Gabby Thomas recently showed her versatility at the recently concluded 2024 World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas as she powered the United States in winning two gold medals in the women’s 4x100m and 4x400m events.

The 27-year-old first made an appearance in the finals of the women’s 4x100m relay in which she played a crucial role in the team’s championship record win (41.85s) by running a 10.23s in the second leg. With this, she contributed to the nation’s third gold-medal victory in this event in the tournament’s history.

The American sprinter stunned the athletics fans once again after she stepped on the field, about 20 minutes later, to compete in the women’s 4x400m relay event. She was impressive in this event as well, clocking a phenomenal second leg in a time of 49.58s, which the USA won again with a world lead of 3:21.70s.

Gabby Thomas has had an incredible 2024 season so far. She opened her outdoor season at the 2024 Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays by winning the sprint double. She bagged the first position in the 200m and 100m, with phenomenal times of 22.08s and 10.88s, respectively.

She also was a member of the 4x100m relay squad at the 2024 Texas Relays, comprising Celera Barnes, Tamara Clark, and Morolake Akinosun as the other members, who won by registering a combined time of 42.25s. It is worth noting that these three events took place on the same date, i.e., March 30.

A look into Gabby Thomas’ accomplishments at top events like Olympics and World Athletics Championships

Gabby Thomas of Team United States poses with the bronze medal for the Women's 200m Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas first rose to prominence during the 2020 United States Olympic track and field trials where she topped the 200m dash with a championship record of 21.61s, which was the second fastest ever at that time, only second to the late world-record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she went to bag the bronze medal in the 200m event with a timing of 21.87s, which was won by Jamaica’s top sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah. A few days later, she clinched the silver medal in the 4x100m relay, running the anchor leg for the USA team that clocked a season-best performance of 41.45s.

Thomas bagged two medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, namely, a gold in the 4x100m relay, and silver in the 200m dash. In th former event, she ran the third leg as the team won with a championship record time of 41.03s.

The 200m event saw her finishing second to Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson who achieved a national and championship record time of 21.41s. Thomas won silver with 21.81s, ahead of compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson who ran 21.92s.