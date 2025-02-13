Gabby Thomas reacts as former NFL player celebrates her as hero of Black History Month

Gabby Thomas expressed her thoughts as former NFL player and FS1 analyst Emmanuel Acho celebrated her as the hero of Black History Month. Thomas is one of the fastest sprinters in the world and won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics last year.

Acho, a former linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, who won Super Bowl 59, celebrated the sprinter's achievements in an Instagram post on February 13 and called her 'one of the most incredible women walking the earth.'

"My Black History Month hero is @gabbythomas. One of the most incredible women walking the earth. A Harvard graduate and an Olympic Gold medalist. Often times you can only read about history, but on rare, special occasions, you get to live in the midst of it," Acho wrote.

Thomas was elated to receive the recognition and commented on the post:

"So kind!! Happy Black History Month!!! 🤎🙏🏽."

Gabby Thomas' comment

Thomas won her first individual 200m title at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first American sprinter to win it since 2012. She also won gold medals in the 4x400m and 4x100m relays, matching Allyson Felix yet again as the only American to win three golds in a single edition.

The 29-year-old also helped Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian launch the first-ever women's-only track event, Athlos NYC. It debuted in September last year and distributed the highest-ever prize money to female athletes in the sport's history.

"It’s a special bond and moment" - Gabby Thomas on receiving advice from Allyson Felix and continuing the legacy of Black women

Gabby Thomas at the Olympic Games in Paris - Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with Cosmopolitan earlier this month, Gabby Thomas revealed receiving advice from former Olympic relay champions Allyson Felix, Carmelita Jeter, and Tianna Bartoletta ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Thomas said their words inspired her, and she intended to continue the legacy of the Black women in American track and field.

"We had our relay camp just a couple of days before the Olympics started, and during that time, we actually had a Zoom call with [gold medalists] Allyson Felix, Carmelita Jeter, and Tianna Bartoletta. They gave us advice and it was very inspiring because these are women that all four of us had looked up to growing up," Gabby Thomas said.

"Seeing them pass the baton to us—literally, no pun intended—it just meant so much. We had such a short amount of time to get it together, but we went into it having a shared goal and wanting to continue the legacy. It’s a special bond and moment, especially in a sport where most of it is individual."

Thomas ran third legs for both of the U.S. relay teams in Paris and was at her clinical best to have one of the most incredible Olympic campaigns for an American sprinter in recent years. She is yet to start her 2025 season and will feature in the Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track on April 4 in Kingston, Jamaica.

