Gabby Thomas shared a sneak peek of adorable moments with her fiancé Spencer McManes while celebrating their engagement. The couple officially announced their relationship in October 2022 through an anniversary post on social media.

Ad

Thomas and McManes announced their engagement on March 24, 2025, on a romantic rooftop at an Airbnb in Texas. The pictures of their engagement photoshoot were shared by Vogue Weddings on Instagram, where the duo was seen rocking white outfits as Thomas flaunted her new ring.

The track athlete recently shared glimpses of their engagement party's celebration on her Instagram story. In one of her updates, she reshared McManes' mother, Lori McManes' story, where the couple was seen doing a fun dance. Reacting to this, Thomas added two emojis in the caption:

Ad

Trending

"😂🤎"

Thomas' Instagram story

She shared several other pictures and videos where she was seen posing cutely with her fiancé while wearing a cute white-colored dress, as McManes donned a grey-colored suit.

Ad

Ahead of announcing their engagement, Thomas shared updates with her fiancé on her social media. She recently shared glimpses of their visit to the Maldives as she shared a video where she added a voiceover and gave a recap of their vacation.

Gabby Thomas opens up about her first interaction with fiancé Spencer McManes

Thomas and her fiancé Spencer McManes- Source: Getty

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Gabby Thomas revealed how she first got to know about her fiancé, Spencer McManes. She said one of their mutual friends in Austin suggested that she and McManes would have a good time together, and then the track athlete looked at his Instagram profile. She found a highlight of him reviewing pizza, which made her think that it would be a good topic for interaction.

Ad

“I'm a huge fan of pizza myself—I was like, ‘This looks like really good quality content,'" Gabby Thomas said.

Following this, she gave him a follow on Instagram and revealed that McManes immediately DM'd her. The couple has been officially dating for two years and has been each other's biggest support. Spencer McManes was seen cheering for Thomas from the sidelines during her Paris Olympics campaign, where she won three gold medals.

Gabby Thomas and McManes both studied in Ivy League schools, as the track athlete is from Harvard University and McManes pursued his education at Yale. He played college football for the university; however, now he owns his own non-alcoholic brand, Kaviva, which was founded in May 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback