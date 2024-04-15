Gabby Thomas reacts to Simone Biles Powerade collaboration video

American Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas expressed her amazement at a collaboration video between Simone Biles and Powerade, a Coca-Cola-owned sports beverage.

The campaign is focused on supporting athletes’ mental and physical health. The ad features the 27-year-old doing a vault routine, similar to the one she did at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, she suffered a setback at the Games, flopping her routine.

“I had literally no idea where I was in the air," she recalled her experience with Twisties in 2021.

The Olympic champion said she felt ‘petrified’ and ‘broken’ after the unfortunate incident and ‘decided to take a pause.' With that came the name of the Powerade campaign, ‘Pause is Powerful.’

As Biles’ video campaign with Powerade gained popularity online, fans and athletes alike were very impressed with it. American sprinter Gabby Thomas was also in awe of the campaign. She expressed in an X post:

"Chills!!!"

Biles took a year-long break from the sport after the Tokyo Olympics, getting over the mental barriers before returning at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastic Championships.

While she is airborne during the vault routine in the ad, she recalls joyous moments from her career and life in general, which later pushed her to one of the greatest comebacks at the World Championships. She was later nominated for the Laureus Comeback Sportsperson of the Year.

Gabby Thomas has herself been very vocal about mental health issues. The Olympic medalist wrote a research paper on the subject of rest during her master's at the University of Texas.

Gabby Thomas suffered from mental health issues after Tokyo Olympics

Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Gabby Thomas won a bronze medal in the 200m sprint. In the 4x100m relay event, she was part of the USA's silver-winning team. However, as the gold eluded her, the 27-year-old struggled to come to terms with post-Olympic life.

"Everything that I had been working for, for essentially two years ... was just over," she told Business Insider in 2021.

Thomas explained that she knew she had won the medals and that her Olympic campaign was still a successful one. However, what she was feeling wasn't about any of that.

"I won the medals, but it was still just over, and I wasn't feeling that high anymore. So it was actually really tough, not even just from the jet lag but just emotionally. I was like, 'OK, well what now?'"